Thirty-nine Naga ancestral human remains, repatriated from the Pitt Rivers Museum in the United Kingdom after more than a century, arrived in Nagaland on Friday, marking the culmination of a six-year effort to bring the remains home for a dignified burial. The remains were flown from New Delhi to Dimapur, where members of various Naga tribes, dressed in traditional attire, received them before escorting them by road to Kohima.

Repatriated from the UK’s Pitt Rivers Museum, the remains were received in Dimapur by members of Naga tribes and escorted to Kohima for a formal homecoming. more less

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A formal public homecoming programme is scheduled to be held on Saturday, followed by the burial of the remains on November 30.

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The Oxford University Council in the UK recently officially transferred custodianship of the 39 Naga ancestral remains, which were earlier held at the Pitt Rivers Museum, to the Naga people through the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) and Naga tribal bodies.

According to the FNR, collectors have donated Naga artefacts, including ancestral human remains, to the Pitt Rivers Museum since its establishment in 1884.

“This is an important event for the Nagas. Over a century ago, British anthropologists took away our ancestral remains and kept them as objects of display in museums. Today they have been brought home to be given a dignified burial,” said Rev. Dr Wati Aier, convener of the FNR.

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{{^usCountry}} The repatriation of the ancestral remains was a six-year process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The repatriation of the ancestral remains was a six-year process. {{/usCountry}}

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“This also marks the beginning of a new journey towards self-healing among the Naga people to pursue unity and peace... Even the dead (our ancestors) who had suffered silently for more than a century had testified the Naga history- that we are one family and we share the same roots,” said NT Thamlong, vice-president of the Phom People’s Council.

The FNR and Naga tribal bodies described the occasion as a solemn moment of closure and restoration, marking a step towards healing and unity among the Naga people.

The 39 human remains are believed to belong to members of eight Naga tribes — Phom, Konyak, Yimkhiung, Khiamniungan, Sümi, Pochury, Chang and Tangkhul.