Kohima, Nagaland MLA Imkong L Imchen on Monday alleged that the soil and water conservation department was facing neglect due to poor funding, flawed policies, and diminished autonomy. Nagaland MLA Imchen flags 'neglect' of soil and water conservation dept over funding, policy issues

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the commissioning of a command and control centre at the directorate of soil and water conservation here, Imchen claimed the department has been "left idle" despite having "well-qualified officers".

"In 2023-24, the annual funds allocation was ₹2.50 crore. In 2024-25, it was ₹2.70 crore. In 2025-26, it was ₹3.50 crore — which is not even the annual allocation of a small department," said Imchen, who is also the advisor for the departments of soil and water conservation and information and public relations.

He claimed that nearly 100 officers of the department across the state have no work because of the prolonged fund shortage.

"They are rather living idle because no proper funding has been met over the last three years," he lamented.

Imchen also criticised the department of personnel and administrative reforms for what he termed a "stupid policy" that replaced the pre-service training system for soil conservation assistants with an in-service model.

He said the earlier pre-service system, conducted at the Zubza Institute, the only subject-specific training institute in India, produced skilled and employable candidates.

"The P&AR department has spoiled the system… imposing a policy that makes trainees salaried even before employment. That is stupidity," he remarked.

He pointed out that the Zubza Soil Conservation Training Institute, which trained 439 candidates over 21 batches, was once a model institution. However, the revised service rules now require government-funded in-service training, which he said is a financial burden and an illogical approach.

He said while Nagaland has separate departments of land resources and water resources, the soil and water conservation department, which deals directly with both soil and water, remains sidelined and functions under the agriculture department.

"In all practical terms, our department is a small seal under agriculture. It cannot be termed as a full-fledged department," he said.

On project implementation, Imchen mentioned that only one DPR worth ₹35 crore - the 'Rejuvenation of Mines and Spoiled Areas' scheme under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti - has been approved since 2015.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.