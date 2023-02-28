Nagaland election: Repoll in 4 polling stations on March 1
An Election Commission of India communication to Nagaland’s chief electoral officer said voting at four polling stations held on Monday had been declared void and repolling will be held on March 1.
KOHIMA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday ordered repolling at four polling stations in Nagaland’s Zunheboto, Wokha, Mon and Tuensang districts. The repoll will be held on Wednesday from 7 am to 4 pm.
The four polling stations where voting will be held on March 1 are New Colony polling station in Zunheboto assembly segment, Pangti V in Sanis constituency, Jaboka village in Tizit constituency and Pathso East Wing in Thonoknyu.
The votes will be counted on March 2.
Nagaland went to the polls on Monday and recorded a provisional turnout of 84.69%.
Voting took place in 59 of the total 60 seats in Nagaland on Monday after polling was cancelled in one seat in the former due to the death of a candidate.