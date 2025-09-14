Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
Nahi dekhenge cricket’: Right-wing group raises anti-Pak slogan, break TV sets to protest India-Pak match

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 07:53 pm IST

The incident unfolded as members of the All India Hindu Suraksha Sangathan gathered and raised anti-Pakistan slogans over the Pahalgam attack.

Members of a right-wing group staged a protest against the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan by smashing a television set at the Commissioner Chowk in Meerut.

Members of a right-wing group protest in Meerut against India vs Pakistan cricket match.
Members of a right-wing group protest in Meerut against India vs Pakistan cricket match.(X)

The incident unfolded as members of the All India Hindu Suraksha Sangathan gathered and raised anti-Pakistan slogans over the Pahalgam attack in the UP district.

The members of the right-wing group demanded the government to sever all sporting ties with Pakistan till the time it stops sponsoring terrorism.

"Playing cricket with Pakistan is an insult to Indian martyrs. Pakistani terrorists are killing our people after asking their religion, but we are playing cricket over their blood. This is not patriotism but an insult to our martyrs," Sachin Sirohi, an office-bearer of the All India Hindu Suraksha Sangathan told PTI. The group urged the people to boycott the match.

The members of the group also raised slogans “nahi dekhenge match cricket ka, nahi dekhenge” (We won't watch the match), calling for boycott of the cricket match.

The protest comes even as arch-rivals India and Pakistan are facing off in Dubai on Sunday evening.

The cricket match is the first sporting event between the two sides since the Pahalgam attack, following which India launched Operation Sindoor against military and terrorist sites in Pakistan-controlled territories.

