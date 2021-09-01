Naidu recommends ‘Mission 5000’ to beat disruptions in legislature proceedings

Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday called for a behavioural change in the 5,000-odd lawmakers who resort to disruption. “It is ‘Mission 5,000’ for effective parliamentary democracy. If the elected MPs, MLAs and MLCs can mend their ways and conduct themselves appropriately inside the legislatures, our law making bodies would certainly look much different from what they are now. The people of our country are earnestly looking for such a qualitative turn around in the functioning of our law making bodies,” he said.

“In this landmark 75th year of our Independence, I appeal to all the 5,000 legislators of our country to resolve not to disrupt the proceedings of legislatures during this year. Thereafter, I can assure them that it would become a habit...,” he said. The Monsoon session of Parliament adjourned a couple of days ahead of the schedule in August after repeated disruptions by Opposition members in both the Houses over the Pegasus snooping row and the farmers’ issue.

The RS chairman was speaking at the first ‘Pranab Mukherjee Memorial Lecture’ to mark the first death anniversary of the former president. The theme of the lecture was ‘Constitutionalism: The Guarantor of Democracy and Inclusive Growth’ and was organised by Pranab Mukherjee Legacy Foundation.

Referring to Mukherjee as “a path finder in troubled situations” and a “consensus builder”, Naidu said, “More than the statistics about the long years of being in power, it was the contributions of Pranab Da that made him unique in several ways. He deployed his sharp mind, phenomenal memory, deep understanding of our country’s diversity, history and civilisational values, and knowledge of statecraft to best use to various aspects of nation building.”