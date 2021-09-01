Delhi rains prevail, IMD issues heavy rainfall alert across NCR. Details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday, September 1, that thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity of rainfall would occur over most places in the national capital Delhi and other adjoining regions in the national capital region (NCR) during the next two hours. The places which might see heavy rainfall later in the day include Lodhi Road and the area surrounding the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi, and places of NCR including Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Noida.

Delhi has been experiencing heavy rainfall over the course of this week, as roads in the national capital were flooded yet again on Wednesday after a similar spell a day prior when heavy morning rains brought the city to a halt, with commuters struggling as key stretches were inundated, exposing the pathetic drainage system, the failure to prepare for the monsoon, and the lack of a comprehensive plan to rid the city of the annual waterlogging menace.

#WATCH: Rain witnessed in several parts of the National Capital. Visuals from ITO. pic.twitter.com/uwVcpbX89K — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

#WATCH: Early morning showers at Minto Road in Delhi pic.twitter.com/p1CxjLfxbv — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

The IMD weather alert for Delhi was issued at 5:40am. The met department issued another alert an hour earlier at 4:43am, where it added a list of places in Delhi-NCR that could see potential rainfall today.

Here are the regions in Delhi-NCR where thunderstorms with heavy intensity rainfall are predicted to occur:

Delhi: Lodhi Road, IGI airport

NCR: Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida, Greater Noida, Indirapuram, Loni Dehat, Hindon airbase, Ghaziabad, and Dadri

Tosham, Meham, Hansi, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Palwal (in Haryana) Barsana, and Nandgaon (in Uttar Prades) are also some of the other regions predicted to receive rainfall on Wednesday. In additional alerts, the IMD included other regions such as Viratnagar, Kotputil, Khairthal, Bhiwari, Laxmangarh, Nadbai, Nagar, Alwar, Tizara, and Deeg (in Rajasthan), Pahasu, Siyana, and Khurja (in Uttar Pradesh) where heavy rainfall is predicted during the next two hours.

Additionally, these regions are expected to see light to moderate intensity rainfall during the next two hours -- Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Meham (in Haryana), Hapur, and Gulaoti (in Uttar Pradesh).





Waterlogging was also seen in residential colonies such as Jangpura Extension, Defence Colony, Maharani Bagh, Malviya Nagar, Garhi village, Sangam Vihar, Vigyan Lok, and Laxmi Nagar.