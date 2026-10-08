New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday sought permanent withdrawal of the 'stop work' order issued in connection with the Polavaram project, urging the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti to coordinate with Odisha and Chhattisgarh to expedite the pending public hearing process.

Naidu seeks permanent withdrawal of Polavaram stop work order, proposes meeting of 3 CMs

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Naidu also suggested convening a meeting of the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh under the chairmanship of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti to resolve the issue amicably in the larger interests of the three states, according to an official statement.

Though the 'stop work' order is currently in abeyance, Naidu sought its permanent withdrawal, along with persuading the three chief ministers to expedite the public hearing process.

He made the suggestions during his meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil here as the chief minister shared details of the Polavaram project's progress and Jal Jeevan Mission-Amarajeevi Jaladhara works recently taken up at a cost of ₹30,000 crore.

The 'stop work' order was issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in connection with the pending public hearings for the protective embankments to be constructed in Odisha and Chhattisgarh as part of the Polavaram project, according to the statement.

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{{^usCountry}} Naidu said the issue could be resolved amicably in the larger interests of all three states through mutual cooperation, coordination and a spirit of give-and-take. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Naidu said the issue could be resolved amicably in the larger interests of all three states through mutual cooperation, coordination and a spirit of give-and-take. {{/usCountry}}

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He said Polavaram works were progressing at a fast pace with the objective of completing the project and dedicating it to the nation by the time of the next Godavari Pushkaram in mid-2027.

The chief minister also urged Patil to ensure timely release of funds for the project, the statement said.

Naidu informed the Union minister that rehabilitation and resettlement works required for impounding water up to the 41.15-metre contour at Polavaram were being expedited.

He said the state government was giving equal priority to resolving the problems of displaced families and completing relief and rehabilitation works, alongside construction of the project, and urged the Union minister to ensure that there was no shortage of funds for Polavaram.

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The two leaders also discussed the measures and works required for impounding water up to the 45.72-metre contour at the project.

Naidu said thousands of TMCs of floodwater from the Godavari were flowing wastefully into the sea and highlighted the efforts to divert and utilise the water through the Pattiseema project.

He said steps were also being taken to develop Polavaram as a major tourism and spiritual destination.

Referring to the recently launched Jal Jeevan Mission-Amarajeevi Jaladhara works at Proddatur, Naidu said Andhra Pradesh had around 95 lakh rural households, of which 62 lakh already had tap water connections.

He said foundation stones had recently been laid for works to provide drinking water connections to another 27 lakh rural households.

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The chief minister stressed that the state government was according the highest priority to these works and requested the Union minister to ensure prompt release of funds in accordance with the progress of the works.

During the meeting, Naidu also spoke about the benefits of interlinking rivers in the southern states.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.