'Unmistakable presence, versatility': PM Modi, politicians mourn Nana Patekar's death

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. The actor was 75. Following his death, several tributes have rushed in for the late actor, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other politicians.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. (File)

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Taking to X, the prime minister wrote that Patekar's passing will leave a deep void in Hindu and Marathi cinema. Track LIVE: Nana Patekar to get state funeral

“Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in. Shri Nana Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | When Nana Patekar quit films at peak of his career to fight in Kargil War, lost 20 kg at the front serving Indian Army {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | When Nana Patekar quit films at peak of his career to fight in Kargil War, lost 20 kg at the front serving Indian Army {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What led to Nana Patekar's death? Nana Patekar died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa, where he was found unconscious and later pronounced dead at a hospital. How did Nana Patekar contribute to Hindi and Marathi cinema? Nana Patekar had a significant impact on Hindi and Marathi cinema through his versatile roles in acclaimed films such as Parinda, Prahar, and Krantiveer, showcasing his ability to portray a range of complex characters. What were Nana Patekar's last public remarks before his passing? Just days before his death, Nana Patekar spoke about mortality at an event, expressing uncertainty about his future and reflecting on the importance of giving back to society beyond personal family ties.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the veteran actor's demise as a “massive shock to the heart”, recalling his close friendship with the actor and the actor's contributions to Marathi and Hindi cinema.

“He gifted an entire era to Marathi and Hindi cinema. From that, it was primarily his image as a patriot that resonated deeply with audiences. From *Krantiveer* to *Natsamrat*, the powerful and masterful tapestry of acting he wove in his journey has no equal. Thus, his departure as an actor is a profound loss,” he wrote on X.

Fadnavis also highlighted Patekar’s social work, saying he supported the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan and, along with actor Makarand Anaspure, joined hands to establish the Naam Foundation and worked in villages.

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West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari also mourned the death of the actor, stating that Indian cinema has lost one of its "fiercest, most genuine and irreplaceable voices."

"Nana Ji didn't merely play roles; he breathed raw, unapologetic truth into every character. From the explosive power of Parinda, Krantiveer and Prahaar to the gripping intensity of Ab Tak Chhappan, his craft set a benchmark that few could ever hope to reach.

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Beyond the silver screen, his simplicity, profound humility and selfless devotion to social causes and rural communities reflected the true greatness of his soul. Rest in peace, Nana Patekar Ji. Your voice, your fiery spirit and your towering legacy will remain etched in our hearts forever. Deepest condolences to his family, friends, and millions of admirers worldwide," the BJP leader wrote on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to X and condoled the death of the actor.

"Few actors possessed his extraordinary versatility and intensity. He could make audiences laugh with impeccable comic timing, yet in films like Ankush, Prahaar, and Krantiveer he brought a rawness and gravitas that made every character unforgettable. His voice, presence and ability to inhabit completely different worlds made him truly unique. Nana Patekar was not merely an actor; he was an institution in himself. His remarkable contribution to Indian cinema will continue to inspire generations," Singh wrote on social media.

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Suresh Gopi, Minister of State for Tourism & Petroleum and Natural Gas, also took to social media to ":bid adieu" to the actor.

BJP national general secretary, Biplab Kumar Deb, also paid tribute to the actor. "From Ankush and Prahaar to Krantiveer, his powerful performances, distinctive voice and unmatched intensity made him truly one of a kind. His remarkable contribution to Indian cinema will continue to inspire generations," Deb wrote on X.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi also paid tribute to Patekar, saying his "powerful performances, distinctive presence and immense contribution to Hindi and regional cinema will remain etched in our memories."

Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar also condoled the death.

"With his extraordinary talent, powerful screen presence and unforgettable performances, he gave Indian cinema some truly memorable characters. Beyond the screen, his compassion for farmers and commitment to serving society reflected the depth of his character. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti," Shivakumar said.