A controversy has emerged in Mumbai over the proposed naming of the newly constructed East-West Vidyavihar bridge near Vidyavihar railway station, with Shiv Sena (UBT) and the BJP proposing different names for the structure.

BJP MLA Parag Shah had written to the authorities proposing that the bridge be named after Captain Smit Machchhar. (AFP/Reuters)

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Shiv Sena (UBT) activists have put up a banner demanding that the bridge be named “Padma Shri Nana Patekar Setu”, while BJP MLA Parag Shah had proposed naming it after flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar just days earlier, reported news agency PTI.

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A delegation from Shiv Sena (UBT) met Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde earlier this week and submitted a letter seeking to name the bridge after actor Nana Patekar.

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BJP MLA suggests bridge be named after flydubai pilot

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{{^usCountry}} BJP MLA Parag Shah had written to the authorities proposing that the bridge be named after Captain Smit Machchhar. The Indian commercial pilot was praised internationally for preventing a major accident involving a flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP MLA Parag Shah had written to the authorities proposing that the bridge be named after Captain Smit Machchhar. The Indian commercial pilot was praised internationally for preventing a major accident involving a flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Ganesh Khankar, leader of the house in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), accused Shiv Sena (UBT) of creating a controversy to claim political credit.

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While Khankar acknowledged Patekar’s contribution to Indian cinema, he said that a large theatre or a theatre complex would be a more appropriate tribute to the veteran actor than a bridge, the PTI report added.

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The 650-metre-long, two-lane Vidyavihar bridge connects Ramchandra Chemburkar Marg on the eastern side of Vidyavihar railway station with Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg on the western side in Ghatkopar.

According to the BMC, the bridge features a 100-metre stretch over railway tracks, along with approach roads measuring 220 metres on the eastern side and 330 metres on the western side. The project also features connections to the station’s footpaths and the rebuilding of ticket booking offices, the station master’s office and staircases.