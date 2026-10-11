Israel President writes to Indian pilot Smit Machchhar: ‘Hero of Israel, India, and all of humanity’

“On behalf of the people of Israel, I would be honored to present you with Israel’s highest recognition of civilian heroism, the Israeli Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism,” Herzog wrote.

In a post on X, Herzog said he had sent Machchhar a letter over the weekend, expressing his prayers for the captain’s recovery and inviting him to Jerusalem once he regains his strength.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has written to Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar , calling him a “hero of Israel, India, and all of humanity” and pledging to present him with Israel’s Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism after he recovers from injuries sustained while stopping an alleged attempt to hijack a Flydubai aircraft.

The letter follows Herzog’s announcement earlier this week that Machchhar would receive the honor for his actions during an incident aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073 on September 30.

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What Herzog wrote in his letter to Smit Machchhar Herzog said he was looking forward to welcoming the Indian captain to Jerusalem and personally presenting him with the award once he had recovered.

“Captain Smit Machchhar, you are a hero of Israel, India, and all of humanity!” the Israeli president wrote in his message.

The letter, dated October 4, praised Machchhar’s courage and determination in helping bring the aircraft to safety despite being seriously injured.

According to Israel National News, Herzog also drew a connection between the captain’s actions and the historical role of Indian soldiers who fought to liberate cities in the Holy Land more than a century ago.

He wrote that Machchhar would become a treasured part of Israel’s history, adding that his actions would strengthen the ties between India and Israel.

Herzog also acknowledged that Machchhar was receiving medical care in the United Arab Emirates and expressed hope for his full and speedy recovery.

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“I look forward, once you have regained strength, to welcoming you to Jerusalem and expressing the appreciation and the love of our grateful nation,” he wrote.

How the Indian pilot helped avert a mid-air catastrophe Machchhar was injured on September 30 when the co-pilot of Flydubai flight FZ1073 allegedly attacked him inside the cockpit as the aircraft travelled from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

The co-pilot allegedly used a crash axe to attack the captain and attempted to take control of the aircraft. Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene and overpower the attacker.

The aircraft made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. A reserve Flydubai pilot aboard the flight took control of the aircraft and brought it down safely.

The incident prompted an investigation by authorities. Reuters reported that the co-pilot was suspected of planning an attack on the flight, which was carrying more than 170 passengers and crew members.

Machchhar is recovering in a hospital in Abu Dhabi.

Six Israeli passengers also receive the civilian heroism award Herzog’s decision to honor Machchhar follows a ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, where six Israeli passengers who helped stop the alleged attack received the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism.

The award recognizes exceptional bravery, self-sacrifice and actions taken to save human lives. Its rules state that it is intended to honor individuals who demonstrate extraordinary courage and a sense of responsibility towards others.

Herzog had announced that Machchhar would receive the same recognition once he recovered. His latest letter reiterates that commitment and extends an invitation for the Indian captain to visit Jerusalem.

For Machchhar, the recognition will follow an ordeal in which his actions, despite serious injuries, helped prevent a potentially devastating incident aboard a passenger aircraft.