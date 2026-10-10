Flydubai incident probe: 10 findings on alleged plot by co-pilot to crash plane into Tel Aviv airport

The United Arab Emirates has detailed 10 key findings from its investigation into an alleged plot by a flydubai co-pilot to seize control of a passenger aircraft and crash it into Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, including two earlier flights to Tel Aviv, an attack on the captain inside the cockpit and security checks that reportedly failed to flag the suspect’s alleged extremist views. Flydubai incident probe: 10 findings on alleged plot to crash plane into Tel Aviv airport (AP Photo)

UAE Attorney-General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi announced the findings on October 9, following an investigation into the September 30 incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073, which was scheduled to travel from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

According to the UAE Public Prosecution, the 29-year-old Omani co-pilot allegedly planned to take control of the aircraft and crash it into the airport’s passenger terminal to cause maximum casualties. The aircraft was diverted to Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia after the cockpit incident and landed safely.

The findings were released through the state news agency Emirates News Agency (WAM). Authorities said the investigation remains underway.

Also read: FlyDubai attacker began ‘drift towards terrorism’ as a student in Australia: United Arab Emirates

Flydubai probe: 10 key findings 1. Alleged plan to crash plane into airport

Investigators said the suspect intended to seize control of flight FZ1073 and crash it into the passenger terminal at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, with the aim of causing the greatest possible loss of life.

2. Two earlier flights to Tel Aviv According to prosecutors, the co-pilot had taken two earlier flights to Tel Aviv to familiarize himself with the route and airport before allegedly attempting to carry out the plot during his third journey on September 30.

3. Captain allegedly attacked with emergency axe The suspect allegedly took the captain by surprise inside the cockpit and attacked him with an emergency axe. The captain resisted and attempted to call for help, according to the investigation.

4. Pilot, cabin crew and passengers intervened A pilot assigned to the return flight was also travelling on the aircraft. He reportedly noticed the cockpit door opening and closing unusually, approached the cockpit and entered using the access code. He then saw the attack and intervened with a cabin crew member and several passengers, helping rescue the captain and restrain the suspect.

5. Aircraft diverted to Saudi Arabia The replacement flight crew regained control of the aircraft, diverted it from its planned route and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia. Flydubai separately confirmed that all passengers were safe and accounted for.

6. Alleged extremist influences traced to Australia The UAE Attorney-General said investigators traced the suspect’s exposure to extremist ideology to 2017, when he was studying in Australia. Authorities said he had accessed extremist literature and online content glorifying terrorist organizations and suicide attacks.

Also read: Flydubai incident exposes lapses in pilot vetting, cockpit security and intelligence

7. 9/11 attacks allegedly inspired the plot According to the suspect’s reported confession, the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States inspired his idea of carrying out a similar operation using an aircraft. Investigators said he had prepared psychologically and physically, including by training in boxing under a private coach.

8. Suspect worked for three airlines The suspect worked for Oman Air from 2020 to 2024, joined Royal Air Maroc in early 2025 and moved to flydubai in January 2026, according to the UAE investigation. His previous employment formed part of the inquiry into his professional background.

9. Recruitment checks reportedly found no warning signs The Attorney-General said the suspect met the professional and security requirements for employment, including holding a pilot’s license and providing a certificate of good conduct. The checks did not identify indications of his alleged extremist views or plans, according to the findings.

10. Medical evidence supports assault account; investigation continues A forensic medical report found recent head injuries to the captain consistent with an assault involving an implement matching the characteristics of an emergency axe. Prosecutors said the findings were consistent with statements from the captain and suspect, as well as witness accounts.

The suspect allegedly gave a detailed confession in the presence of his lawyer and claimed he acted alone. Authorities said they were continuing to verify that claim.