Israel to honour flydubai's Indian pilot Smit Machchhar with civilian heroism award

Smit Machchhar, the Indian captain allegedly stabbed by his co-pilot on a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv last month, will receive Israel’s Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism for his “sheer bravery and sound professionalism” in averting a catastrophe, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Thursday. Captain Machchhar’s sheer bravery and sound professionalism helped avert a catastrophe, said Israeli President. (File Photo/Israel's Foreign Ministry via AP)

“Captain Machchhar’s sheer bravery and sound professionalism helped avert a catastrophe. Once he regains his strength, it will be my privilege to award him, on behalf of the people of Israel, the State of Israel’s Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism,” Herzog said.

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Machchhar was stabbed by his co-pilot in an alleged attempt to crash the plane. The jet, with 174 people on board, plunged nearly 14,000 ft in less than 30 seconds.

Machchhar was covered with blood and on the floor when he managed to open the cockpit door, according to a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. That act allowed passengers and crew to overpower the co-pilot and let a second pair of flydubai pilots on board take control of the jet and land it in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.