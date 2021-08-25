Narayan Rane's arrest: Son Nitesh posts 'karara jawab milega' video

Union minister Narayan Rane's son Nitesh posted a video on Twitter shortly after midnight to attack the Maharashtra government over the arrest of his father on Tuesday. The video posted by Nitesh is part of a scene from the film Rajneeti and shows actor Manoj Bajpayee warning "Karara jawab milega (strong answer will be given)."





Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday for saying he wanted to slap chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, prompting Shiv Sena workers to go on a rampage, and setting up another political face-off between the ruling three-party alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rane was arrested in Golavali in Ratnagiri district, where he was travelling as part of the Jan Ashirwad rallies newly inducted Union ministers are addressing across the country.

Rane, who holds the micro, small and medium enterprises portfolio, was the first sitting central minister to be arrested in two decades, since Murasoli Maran and TR Baalu were picked up in an infamous midnight raid in Chennai by the Tamil Nadu Police in 2001.

The 69-year-old was produced in a court in Mahad in Raigad on Tuesday night and granted bail.

However, the magistrate court ordered the Union minister to present at the Ratnagiri police station for inquiry on August 31 and September 13.

It also cautioned Rane not to commit a similar kind of offence in the future.

The minister had on Monday accused Thackeray of ignorance about the year of India's independence at an event and said "I would have given a tight slap".

FIRs were registered against Rane at several places, including Nashik and Pune, based on the complaints filed by Shiv Sena leaders.