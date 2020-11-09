Actor Arjun Rampal to appear before Narcotics Control Bureau on Nov 11

india

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 15:40 IST

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday summoned actor Arjun Rampal to appear before the agency on November 11 hours after conducting raids at his premises in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.

This comes a day after film producer Firoz Nadiawala’s house was raided by the agency in connection with a drugs case on Sunday and his wife Shabana Saeed was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act after 10 grams of marijuana was found at their residence. The producer was also summoned by the agency and his wife remanded to judicial custody till November 23.

The agency is probing the use of drugs in Bollywood. Four others were arrested along with Saeed on Sunday for allegedly being drug peddlers and suppliers.

Earlier, the NCB had arrested Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella. Reports suggest Agisilaos was a part of a drug syndicate linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The NCB believes Agisilaos was in touch with the drug suppliers who were said to have connections to Sushant’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty.

Rhea was arrested and subsequently released on bail by the bureau, after she spent nearly a month in jail on charges of procuring drugs for Sushant.