e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Bollywood drugs case: Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife, 4 others in judicial custody till November 23

Bollywood drugs case: Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife, 4 others in judicial custody till November 23

The search was conducted in the presence of two independent witnesses and 10 grams of marijuana was recovered

mumbai Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 15:07 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Representational Photo.
Representational Photo.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The Esplanade court on Monday remanded producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed to judicial custody. She has now approached the court for bail.

On Sunday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Saeed and four others during an ongoing crackdown on the use of drugs in Bollywood. In a raid at her home in Juhu, officials found 10 grams of marijuana. The others arrested are accused of being drug peddlers and suppliers.

Saeed was produced before the Esplanade court. The court remanded her to judicial custody till November 23. Meanwhile, her lawyer Ayaz Khan moved a bail application for her. The court has asked the NCB to file a reply on the bail plea and hearing is now scheduled for Tuesday.

The others arrested have also been remanded to judicial custody till November 23.

Also Read: Bollywood drugs case: Delhi HC seeks channels’ replies on plea against ‘irresponsible remarks’

In the operation, the NCB seized 727.1 grams of ganja, 74.1 grams of charas and 95.1 grams of MD (commercial quantity) along with Rs 3,58,610 in cash from the peddlers and suppliers.

Following a tip-off, the NCB first arrested Wahid Abdul Kadir Shaikh alias Sultan Mirza from Andheri (west). During interrogation he revealed he had supplied marijuana to Saeed.

An NCB team immediately reached Saeed’s residence in Juhu. The search was conducted in the presence of two independent witnesses and 10 grams of marijuana was recovered. A notice was issued under Section 67 of the NDPS Act and she was arrested after her statement was recorded, said an NCB official.

Apart from Saeed and Shaikh, the NCB arrested three more drug suppliers in the operation and are questioning them.

tags
top news
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment to suicide case
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment to suicide case
EC increases vote-counting stations in Bihar to ensure social distancing
EC increases vote-counting stations in Bihar to ensure social distancing
‘Experts say Delhi’s Covid-19 peak could last for 4-5 days’: Satyendar Jain
‘Experts say Delhi’s Covid-19 peak could last for 4-5 days’: Satyendar Jain
Maharashtra governor ‘concerned’ about Arnab Goswami’s health, security
Maharashtra governor ‘concerned’ about Arnab Goswami’s health, security
Delhi is the highest contributor to new Covid-19 cases: Centre
Delhi is the highest contributor to new Covid-19 cases: Centre
Narcotics Control Bureau summons actor Arjun Rampal: NCB official
Narcotics Control Bureau summons actor Arjun Rampal: NCB official
HC notice to media houses, journalists over coverage of Sushant death case
HC notice to media houses, journalists over coverage of Sushant death case
‘I don’t like crime dramas with guns and gaalis’: Pankaj Tripathi
‘I don’t like crime dramas with guns and gaalis’: Pankaj Tripathi
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In