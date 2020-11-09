e-paper
Home / India News / Narcotics Control Bureau raids actor Arjun Rampal’s house in Mumbai

Narcotics Control Bureau raids actor Arjun Rampal's house in Mumbai

This comes a day after film producer Firoz Nadiawala’s house was raided by the bureau on Sunday and his wife Shabana Saeed was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act. The producer was also summoned by the agency.

india Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 13:56 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The NCB has not said anything about the raids yet. More details are awaited.
The NCB has not said anything about the raids yet. More details are awaited.(HT file photo)
         

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday conducted raids at the premises of actor Arjun Rampal in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.

The NCB has not said anything about the raids yet. More details are awaited.

This comes a day after film producer Firoz Nadiawala’s house was raided by the bureau on Sunday and his wife Shabana Saeed was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act. The producer was also summoned by the agency.

Earlier, the NCB had arrested Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella. Reports suggest Agisilaos was a part of a drug syndicate linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

NCB officers said Agisilaos was in constant touch with many drug peddlers who supplied drugs to Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others arrested in Rajput’s death case. Both Rhea and Showik were also arrested by the bureau earlier.

Rhea was given bail by the Bombay High Court on October 7 while Showik still continues to remain in custody.

