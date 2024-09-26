Narendra Modi is very powerful, but he is not God: Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi assembly

Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while addressing the Delhi Legislative Assembly for the first time since his resignation. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal addressing Delhi legislative assembly.

"My colleagues in the opposition must be sad to see Manish Sisodia and me here," Kejriwal said. "I always say Prime Minister Modi is very powerful and has a lot of resources, but Modi is not God. The God who is there is with us. I want to thank the Supreme Court."

Kejriwal, who once occupied the ‘number one’ chair as chief minister, was assigned seat number 41, several paces away from his former position. His successor, Atishi, now occupies the chief minister's seat, while Kejriwal's trusted lieutenant, Manish Sisodia, was placed next to him at seat number 40.

Kejriwal had served as chief minister of Delhi for nearly a decade before stepping down.

His resignation followed more than a year of mounting pressure on the AAP over allegations of corruption in a liquor distribution scheme. Multiple AAP leaders, including former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, were kept without trial for months in connection with the case.

Kejriwal claimed that a recent conversation with a senior BJP leader had surprised him.

"I asked how arresting me helped them. He told me that they derailed the entire Delhi government by arresting me," Kejriwal said. “I was surprised by what he said to me. I wonder what kind of party it is that it is happy by ruining the life of the people of Delhi.”

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal and CM Atishi inspected a damaged road site in the capital. Kejriwal said that now that he is out of jail all the pending work in Delhi will be complete.

"They stopped the work in Delhi by sending me to jail. The roads also got damaged. This was their only motive. Today I inspected a road in Delhi University with Chief Minister Atishi ji. This road will also be repaired soon, the rest of the roads in Delhi will also be repaired soon. Now that I am back, people of Delhi need not worry. All the pending work in Delhi will be completed," Kejriwal posted on X.