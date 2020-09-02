e-paper
NASA congratulates Indian astronomers on Star Galaxy discovery

India’s AstroSat/UVIT was able to achieve this unique feat because the background noise in the UVIT detector is much less than one on the Hubble Space Telescope of US-based NASA.

india Updated: Sep 02, 2020 06:17 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India’s first Space Observatory AstroSat, was launched by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on September 28, 2015.
India's first Space Observatory AstroSat, was launched by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on September 28, 2015.
         

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Wednesday congratulated Indian astronomers on the discovery of one of the farthest Star galaxies in the universe estimated to be located 9.3 billion light-years away from Earth.

“NASA congratulates researchers on their exciting discovery. Science is collaborative effort around the world and discoveries like these help further humankind’s understanding of where we come from, where are we going, & are we alone,” NASA Public Affairs Officer, Felicia Chou told ANI.

 

India’s first Multi-Wavelength Space Observatory AstroSat detected extreme-UV light from a galaxy located 9.3 billion light-years away from Earth. The galaxy called AUDFs01 was discovered by a team of astronomers led by Dr Kanak Saha from the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics(IUCAA) Pune.

India’s AstroSat/UVIT was able to achieve this unique feat because the background noise in the UVIT detector is much less than one on the Hubble Space Telescope of US-based NASA.

India’s first Space Observatory AstroSat, was launched by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on September 28, 2015.

(With inputs from ANI)

