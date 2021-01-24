IND USA
The objective of celebrating National Girl Child day is to highlight the inequalities faced by girls in the country.(Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
National Girl Child Day: Theme, importance, significance

According to a government press release, National Girl Child day 2021 is being celebrated across the country with the objective of raising awareness on the issue of declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR).
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:47 AM IST

India celebrates National Girl Child day each year on January 24. The day is an initiative of the ministry of women and child development and focuses on the need to address the challenges that girls face in Indian society due to gender biases. The purpose of the day is also to change the attitude of society towards girls.

Here’s everything you need to know about National Girl Child Day:

1. The initiative was started by the ministry of women and child development in 2008. The objective of celebrating the day is to highlight the inequalities faced by girls in the country, promote awareness about the rights of a girl child and generate awareness on the importance of girl education, health and nutrition.

2. Various events are organised all across the country to celebrate the day. To mark National Girl Child Day, the government organises awareness campaigns under Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (Save the girl child, Educate the girl child) scheme.

3. According to a government press release, National Girl Child day 2021 is being celebrated across the country with the objective of raising awareness on the issue of declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR). The celebrations will also mark the anniversary of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme.

Read more: 42 pc girls allowed access to mobile phone for less than an hour a day: Survey

4. Punjab has announced January 2021 to be the "month of the girl child". The scheme Dheeiyan Di Lohri has also been launched.

5. The Odisha government will honour individuals and organisations who have worked towards mitigating child marriage on the National Girl Child Day.

6. Madhya Pradesh will celebrate National Girl Child Day with the theme of "Aware girl child, Able Madhya Pradesh" under the scheme Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. From January 24 to 30, the state will also observe the National Girl Child week.

Read more: Roundabout: Daughters of the soil challenge stereotypes at farmers’ protests

7. Last year's theme for National Girl Child Day was "My Voice: Our Equal Future" and in 2019, it was "Empowering Girls for a Brighter Tomorrow".

