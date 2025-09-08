National Lok Adalat 2025: Dates, agenda and what it means for citizens

The National Lok Adalat, one of India’s largest dispute resolution mechanisms, is scheduled to be held across the country on 14 September 2025. Organised by the National Legal Services Authority in collaboration with state and district legal services authorities, Lok Adalats provide an alternative forum for quick and cost-effective settlement of cases without the need for prolonged litigation. The National Lok Adalat is organised by NALSA.(Pexels)

What is a Lok Adalat?

Lok Adalat, or “People’s Court,” is recognised under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987. Its awards hold the same status as a civil court decree and are binding on parties. No appeal lies against a Lok Adalat settlement, which helps reduce judicial backlog and ensures speedy justice. With its mix of citizen-centric and business-related cases, a Lok Adalat offers an alternative dispute resolution for faster delivery of justice.

Key Agenda for September 2025

Pre-litigation cases such as recovery of bank loans, insurance disputes, utility bill settlements, and traffic challans.

Pending court cases relating to civil disputes, cheque bounce matters, matrimonial issues, labour disputes, and compoundable criminal cases.

Financial matters, particularly small ticket loans and credit card defaults, where banks and NBFCs are expected to push for amicable settlements.

Why do Lok Adalats matter?

India’s courts are burdened with over 5.2 crore pending cases, according to latest data. Lok Adalats, however, can resolve lakhs of disputes in a single day. They offer zero court fees and minimal paperwork, as well as faster resolution compared to regular trials.

For businesses and lenders, especially in the banking sector, Lok Adalats offer a cost-efficient channel to recover dues and reduce non-performing assets.

NALSA has been encouraging greater digital integration by linking Lok Adalat proceedings with online dispute resolution platforms. The September 2025 edition is expected to see hybrid models in several states, allowing parties to participate virtually.