Navi Mumbai airport to become operational by year end: Scindia

Navi Mumbai airport to become operational by year end: Scindia

ByPradip Kumar Maitra
Jan 12, 2024 09:47 PM IST

The greenfield airport is being developed in three phases, with the initial phase capable of handling 2.5 crore passengers per annum.

The ambitious Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to commence operations by end of this year, informs the Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Scindia speaking at the formal function of AAR-Indamer while inaugurating the MRO in Nagpur on Friday(Sunny Shende/HT)
Scindia speaking at the formal function of AAR-Indamer while inaugurating the MRO in Nagpur on Friday(Sunny Shende/HT)

During his visit to Nagpur on Friday to inaugurate the AAR-Indamer Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the MIHAN SEZ, Scindia also outlined plans for at least 10 major cities in the country to have a minimum of two airports each within the next 10-15 years.

Officially named the DB Patil International Airport, the Navi Mumbai International Airport is under construction in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, in the Raigad district. Once completed, it will serve as the second airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region alongside the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The ground breaking ceremony for the airport took place on February 18, 2018, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiling the foundation plaque.

The greenfield airport is being developed in three phases, with the initial phase capable of handling 2.5 crore passengers per annum. The final phase, scheduled for completion by 2032, will have the capacity to accommodate over 9-crore passengers and handle 25 lakh tonnes of cargo annually.

Interacting with media persons, Scindia stated, “The Navi Mumbai International Airport will commence operations in November or December this year. The inaugural flight is expected to land during this period, marking a significant milestone in the development of Navi Mumbai." He emphasized that the airport would contribute to the substantial growth of Navi Mumbai and its neighbouring area, particularly the Konkan region.

He also highlighted the realization of long-awaited dreams, such as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai on Friday.

Scindia mentioned the establishment of several new airports across the country to enhance connectivity. Looking ahead, he projected that within the next 10 to 15 years, at least 10 cities in India would boast two airports each. The Union Minister announced plans to inspect airports in Kolhapur, Pune, and Navi Mumbai later in the day and on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Scindia inaugurated the AAR-Indamer MRO, a joint venture between AAR, a prominent USA-based MRO, and Indamer Technics Private Limited. This MRO facility aims to provide world-class maintenance services for aircraft fleets operating in India and the surrounding region.

