Watch | Night visuals of newly inaugurated ‘Atal Setu’, India's longest sea bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the longest sea bridge in India, also referred to as Atal Setu. This bridge connects Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, significantly reducing travel time between the two cities. The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, spanning 21.8 km, is officially named Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu.(ANI)

A video shared by news agency ANI showcased drone visuals of the bridge, adorned with beautiful lighting, extending over the Thane Creek in the Arabian Sea. The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, spanning 21.8 km, is officially named Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu. The six-lane bridge comprises a 16.5 km stretch over the sea and an additional 5.5 km on land.

“Atal Setu is the picture of developed India. This is a glimpse of what a developed India is going to be like. In a developed India, there will be facilities for all, there will be prosperity for all, there will be speed and there will be progress. In developed India, distances will be reduced and every corner of the country will be connected. Be it life or livelihood, everything will go on continuously, without interruption. This is the message of Atal Setu,” PM Modi said after inaugurating the bridge and laying the foundation stone for several other developmental projects in Navi Mumbai.

What more you need to know about ‘Atal Setu’?

The project according to the government aligns with the prime minister's vision to enhance the “ease of mobility” for citizens by fortifying urban transport infrastructure and connectivity, the Mumbai Transharbour Link (MTHL) has been developed, now christened as the ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu.’ Foundation stone for this bridge was laid in December 2016.

The bridge is constructed by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Its primary objectives include providing expeditious connectivity to Mumbai International Airport, Navi Mumbai International Airport, and diminishing travel times between Mumbai and Pune, Goa, and South India. Additionally, it aims to enhance connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

To ensure security, nearly 400 cameras, including thermal cameras for fog detection, have been installed. The home department will issue a notification designating jurisdiction for two police stations, with Sewri in Mumbai covering the initial 10.8 km and the remainder overseen by Uran in Navi Mumbai.

Travellers using the bridge will be subject to a one-way toll of ₹250, with varied charges for return journeys and frequent commuters.

Anticipating an average of 70,000 vehicles daily on the MTHL, traffic projections by the MMRDA estimate over 1.33 lakh vehicles at the Sewri-Shivaji Nagar/Chirle interchanges by 2032, projected to surpass 2 lakh vehicles by 2042.

