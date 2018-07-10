Nawazuddin abused Rajiv Gandhi on Netflix’s Sacred Games: Bengal Congress leader

A Congress leader from West Bengal filed a police complaint against actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Netflix and producers of the web series Sacred Games on Tuesday, alleging that are jointly responsible for abusing late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in the show.

The party leader, Rajeev Kumar Sinha, filed the complaint at the Girish Park police station around 12 noon – with copies marked to the police commissioner, joint commissioner of police (crime) and deputy commissioner (central division). “Officers at the station said they will forward the complaint to the higher authorities and send me the FIR number in the next two to three days,” he said.

The 37-year-old political leader from Burrabazar is the son of former Congress MLA Anay Gopal Sinha, and has long been associated with the party’s student wing. He is now a member of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee.

Sinha wrote in his complaint that Siddiqui is heard referring to Gandhi with an abusive word in the web series, and has misrepresented several facts from that period. “Besides this, the serial has crossed all limits of decency – taking the Indian film industry to a whole new low,” he added.

The letter urged the officer-in-charge to treat it as a formal complaint and lodge an FIR against the entities named in his complaint under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act.

“The police station concerned must have forwarded the complaint to me, but I am yet to go through it,” said Praveen Kumar Tripathi, joint commissioner of the Kolkata Police.

Netflix India has refused to comment on the development.