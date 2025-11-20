Ambikapur , President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that Naxalites across the country have been giving up the path of violence and joining the mainstream. Naxalites quitting path of violence, joining mainstream of development: President Murmu

Coordinated efforts by the Centre and state governments will make the elimination of Left-Wing Extremism possible, she said.

Addressing a ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ event in Ambikapur, the headquarters of Surguja district in Chhattisgarh, she said, tribal communities must move forward step by step along with other social groups.

“People have been abandoning the path of Left-Wing Extremism and joining the mainstream of development in Chhattisgarh as well as across the country. With the coordinated efforts of the Central and state governments, the elimination of LWE will become possible,” the President said.

The Centre and states have been jointly taking steps to achieve this goal, she said, calling the efforts “a very satisfying change”.

More than 1,65,000 participants took part in the recently held Bastar Olympics, which was a matter of great joy, she said.

“I am confident that by following the ideals of tribal heroes, the residents of Chhattisgarh will make an invaluable contribution to building a strong, self-reliant, and Viksit Bharat ,” she said.

Murmu said, “…Women are the foundation of society, and when they progress, society moves forward…”

Recalling her recent meeting with the Indian Women's World Cup-winning cricket team at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu praised tribal cricketer Kranti Goud, saying she secured a place in the team through hard work and dedication.

She said Kranti’s journey to the national team was filled with challenges, but she emerged as an inspiring example of courage and perseverance.

“Kranti Goud has presented a revolutionary example of hard work and determination for women across the country, especially for daughters of the tribal community,” Murmu said, stressing that traditional sports must be preserved and promoted instead of letting them fade away.

The President said tribal communities have always shown deep interest and natural talent in sports and must continue to nurture this strength for future generations.

Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai were present at the event.

The birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda is celebrated as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.