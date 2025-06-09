Search Search
Naxals trigger IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district; police official, others hurt

ByHT News Desk
Jun 09, 2025 10:39 AM IST

Senior police official, some others injured in IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district: Police.

An IED blast was triggered by Naxalites on Monday in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, injuring several police personnel on foot patrol duty, local police revealed.

The IED blast was carried out by the Naxals in the Sukma district. (ANI/Representative)
According to the PTI report, a senior police official and some other were injured in the said IED blast.

“Akash Rao Giripunje, additional superintendent of police (ASP)— Konta Division, District Sukma, has sustained serious injuries in a pressure IED blast near Dondra on Konta-Errabora road,” an official said.

More details awaited

