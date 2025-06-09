Naxals trigger IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district; police official, others hurt

Senior police official, some others injured in IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district: Police.
An IED blast was triggered by Naxalites on Monday in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, injuring several police personnel on foot patrol duty, local police revealed.
According to the PTI report, a senior police official and some other were injured in the said IED blast.
“Akash Rao Giripunje, additional superintendent of police (ASP)— Konta Division, District Sukma, has sustained serious injuries in a pressure IED blast near Dondra on Konta-Errabora road,” an official said.