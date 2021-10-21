Home / India News / NCB reaches Ananya Panday's residence, summons her for questioning
india news

NCB reaches Ananya Panday's residence, summons her for questioning

The NCB is probing a larger nexus involving drugs trade in the country. It had arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan earlier this months after a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.
NCB sleuths are seen entering actor Ananya Pandey's residence in Mumbai on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
NCB sleuths are seen entering actor Ananya Pandey's residence in Mumbai on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:58 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Anti-drugs agency Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned actor Ananya Panday for questioning today. The NCB summons were served by a team of the agency which reached her Mumbai residence earlier in the day.

A separate team of the agency has reached Mannat, the house of Shah Rukh Khan, whose son Aryan has been arrested after the NCB busted a drug party onboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on October 2.

Aryan has applied for bail multiple times but the courts have rejected his petitions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narcotics control bureau ananya pandey
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out