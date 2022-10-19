NCP questions Centre on steps to strengthen falling Rupee: ‘Must clarify…’

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday questioned the Centre on steps it is taking to arrest the slide of the Rupee. The rupee plunged 61 paise to decline below the 83-mark for the first time against the US dollar on Wednesday amid unabated foreign capital outflows and a strong dollar in the overseas markets.

Also read: Rupee plunges 61 paise to dip below 83-mark for first time against dollar

"Our Indian Rupee today ended on a record low per dollar. Questions to our finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman are - What are you and the government doing to strengthen the Rupee that according to you is weakening because the dollar is strengthening," NCP national spokesman Clyde Crasto tweeted.

Also read: 'I look at it not as rupee sliding but dollar strengthening': Nirmala Sitharaman

"From 2 private banks, a large dollar demand from 2 public sector companies has led to record fall of the rupee. Who are these 2 companies and why are they making this large demand which is hurting the rupee? Ms.Sitharaman must clarify and give truthful answers to the nation," he said in another tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON