NDA Meeting LIVE Updates: 38 parties set to meet in Delhi ‘to strengthen India’

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be meeting, on Tuesday in New Delhi, with 38 political parties having confirmed their presence. According to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), among the 38 parties, there are some that have left NDA and rejoined the alliance "to strengthen India" and the saffron party remains committed to its "ideology".

This meeting comes on the day when 26 like-minded opposition parties will meet for the second time in a month to strategise for the upcoming polls. However, only nine parties have 10 seats or more in the 545-member Lok Sabha (the nine account for 479 members) . It is quite likely that at least some of the 26 potential constituents of the opposition grouping, and the 38 of the NDA are not represented in the Lok Sabha; only 37 parties have members in the lower house of Parliament.