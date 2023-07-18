Home / India News / NDA Meeting LIVE Updates: 38 parties set to meet in Delhi ‘to strengthen India’
Live

NDA Meeting LIVE Updates: 38 parties set to meet in Delhi ‘to strengthen India’

Jul 18, 2023 09:32 AM IST
OPEN APP

This meeting comes on the day when 26 like-minded opposition parties will meet for the second time in a month to strategise for the upcoming polls.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be meeting, on Tuesday in New Delhi, with 38 political parties having confirmed their presence. According to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), among the 38 parties, there are some that have left NDA and rejoined the alliance “to strengthen India” and the saffron party remains committed to its “ideology”. 

Among the 38 parties, there are some that have left NDA and rejoined the alliance “to strengthen India” and the saffron party remains committed to its “ideology”. (PTI)
Among the 38 parties, there are some that have left NDA and rejoined the alliance “to strengthen India” and the saffron party remains committed to its “ideology”. (PTI)

This meeting comes on the day when 26 like-minded opposition parties will meet for the second time in a month to strategise for the upcoming polls. However, only nine parties have 10 seats or more in the 545-member Lok Sabha (the nine account for 479 members) . It is quite likely that at least some of the 26 potential constituents of the opposition grouping, and the 38 of the NDA are not represented in the Lok Sabha; only 37 parties have members in the lower house of Parliament.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 18, 2023 09:32 AM IST

    ‘Wind favourable for NDA across India’: Assam Minister

    Assam minister & Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) chief Atul Bora, speaking on NDA meet, says, “This will be a very important meeting. Lok Sabha polls are very close...PM Modi, in the last 9 years, has been carrying forward developmental activities with remarkable achievement. So, the wind is favourable for NDA across the country.”

    (ANI)

  • Jul 18, 2023 09:18 AM IST

    ‘Elections just formality now’: Suheldev BSP founder-president

    Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party founder-president Om Prakash Rajbhar, speaking before the NDA meeting said on Tuesday, “There is nothing like a fight in the country's politics anymore. If you look at UP, there are 80 seats - where will the Opposition win? All 80 seats will be won by the NDA. I think elections are just a formality now, the opposition can make as much noise as they want - it won't serve any purpose...Our alliance is a national-level alliance.”

  • Jul 18, 2023 09:11 AM IST

    Omar Abdullah hits out at BJP after Paswan decides to join NDA

    National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah slammed the BJP Monday for raising the dynasty bogey when the sons or daughters of opposition politicians join politics, but maintaining silence in a similar situation with its allies or own leaders.

    "Will Nadda ji call him a dynast as well or is that tag only for parties that oppose the BJP?" Abdullah wrote on Twitter after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda posted photographs on the microblogging website of his meeting with Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan.

    Nadda announced that Paswan has decided to return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

    "I met Chirag Paswanji in Delhi. He has decided to join the NDA alliance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. I welcome him to the NDA family," the BJP chief said on Twitter and posted photographs of his meeting with Paswan.

    (PTI)

  • Jul 18, 2023 08:43 AM IST

    BJP invites Jana Sena, skips TDP, YSRCP for NDA meet

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has invited Jana Sena Party, headed by Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan, to the meeting of 38 alliance partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in New Delhi on Tuesday, but has kept away its erstwhile alliance partner Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

    Pawan Kalyan, along with his party’s political affairs committee chairman and former state assembly speaker Nadendla Manohar, has left for New Delhi on Monday to attend the NDA allies’ meeting.

    “The Jana Sena Party received the invitation from the BJP national leadership a couple of days ago. Our party president, along with Manohar, would attend the meeting, which would be attended by the heads of various NDA allies,” Pawan Kalyan’s political secretary P Hariprasad said.

    Read Here.

  • Jul 18, 2023 08:32 AM IST

    "Congress used to be against alliance": BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Opposition unity meeting

    Amid the two-day joint meeting of the Opposition parties in Bengaluru, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday took a jibe at the Congress party and said that earlier Congress used to be against alliance but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been in favour of them.

    Talking to ANI, Naqvi said, "Earlier Congress used to be against alliances but Modi ji has always been in favour of them...That is why NDA continues to grow...Everybody knows that PM Modi has worked for the welfare of all sections of society".

    The opposition parties are seeking to put up a united front to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

    (ANI)

  • Jul 18, 2023 08:26 AM IST

    Opposition's 26 vs NDA's 38 meet today: Only 9 parties have 10 seats or more in Lok Sabha. Top points

    The pitched battle ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has intensified as the Bharatiya Janata Party has announced that 38 National Democratic Alliance or NDA partners have confirmed their attendance at the meeting to be held in New Delhi on Tuesday, the day 26 like-minded opposition parties will huddle for the second time within a month.

    While the key agenda of the opposition parties' Day 2 meeting in Bengaluru will be to deliberate on the issues including EVM machines, Lok Sabha seat sharing, drafting of a common minimum programme as well as deciding on the name of the united front, the BJP is hoping to retain its old allies and get new ones.

    Read Here.

  • Jul 18, 2023 08:23 AM IST

    Chirag Paswan meets Amit Shah ahead of NDA meet, says ‘talks positive’

    Lok Janshakti Party (LJP- Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Monday met Union home minister Amit Shah at the latter’s residence amid speculations about his induction in the Union Cabinet, the seat-sharing formula in Bihar for 2024 Lok Sabha elections and his estranged ties with union minister Pashupati Paras, who heads the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Parry (RLJP), ahead of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meet on Tuesday.

    Read Here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nda bjp amit shah chirag paswan lok sabha narendra modi jp nadda + 5 more

Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty donate gold conch, tortoise idol to Tirupati temple

india news
Updated on Jul 18, 2023 09:47 AM IST

The couple handed over the donations to TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy.

Sudha, a former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board member, has previously donated a golden abhisheka shankam (ritual utensil) to the temple. (Twitter)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny

Congress mourns Oommen Chandy's death, Kharge hails him as visionary leader

Party president Kharge condoled Chandy's demise and paid tributes to the leader, saying he was a staunch Congressman who stood tall as a leader of the masses.

Former Kerala chief minister and Congress leader Oommen Chandy. (PTI)
india news
Published on Jul 18, 2023 09:40 AM IST
PTI |

Four terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Poonch

The first engagement between security forces took place at around 11:30pm after which drones were deployed along with other night surveillance equipment.

The terrorists killed in the operation are most likely foreign terrorists and their identity is being ascertained.(FILE)
india news
Updated on Jul 18, 2023 09:30 AM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar

Morning brief: Accused agreed dragging girl under car in Delhi's hit & run case

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

CCTV footage of the car. (File)
india news
Published on Jul 18, 2023 09:11 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

SC to begin hearing pleas against release of Bilkis Bano case convicts next month

The Gujarat government in August last year released 11 people convicted of gang-raping Bilkis Bano and killing her family members, including her three-year-old daughter, during the 2002 riots

The Supreme Court. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 18, 2023 08:42 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas

Shashi Tharoor lauds PM Modi for outreach to Islamic world. BJP reacts

Shashi Tharoor praised Narendra Modi for his outreach to the Islamic world, describing it as “exemplary”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (PTI file)
india news
Published on Jul 18, 2023 08:37 AM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar

NDA Meeting LIVE Updates: 38 parties set to meet in Delhi ‘to strengthen India’

This meeting comes on the day when 26 like-minded opposition parties will meet for the second time in a month to strategise for the upcoming polls.

Live Among the 38 parties, there are some that have left NDA and rejoined the alliance “to strengthen India” and the saffron party remains committed to its “ideology”. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 18, 2023 09:32 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Oppn's 26 vs NDA's 38 meet today: Only 9 parties have 10 seats or more in LS

BJP has announced that 38 NDA partners have confirmed their attendance at the meeting on Tuesday, the day 26 ‘like-minded’ opposition parties will huddle.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP president JP Nadda.
india news
Published on Jul 18, 2023 07:23 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Bengaluru Opposition meet LIVE | Pawar had work: NCP on running ‘little late’

Opposition Meet in Bengaluru Live updates: Over 50 leaders attended the discussion on Monday following which Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hosted a dinner. 

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha during opposition parties' meet, in Bengaluru, Monday, (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 18, 2023 09:33 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Oommen Chandy dies at 79: 5 points about two-time Kerala CM

“Appa has passed away,” his son Chandy Oommen posted on Facebook.

Oommen Chandy had been staying in Bengaluru for treatment at a health facility.
india news
Updated on Jul 18, 2023 06:45 AM IST
ByRitu Maria Johny

Oommen Chandy, former Kerala chief minister and Congress veteran, passes away

Congress veteran Oommen Chandy passed away, tweeted Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran on Tuesday.

Former chief minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy (HT)
india news
Updated on Jul 18, 2023 07:42 AM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar

Delhi hit-and-run case: Accused ‘agreed upon dragging the girl’ beneath his car

The special public prosecutor underlined that the "horrific incident" was probed from multiple perspectives.

CCTV footage of the car.
india news
Updated on Jul 18, 2023 04:50 AM IST
PTI |

No solution to Andhra Pradesh capital row in sight

A Supreme Court bench comprising justices Sanjeev Khanna and Bela M Trivedi has declared Amaravati as the only capital of the state, saying there was no urgency in hearing the case

Jagan is keen on shifting at least the chief minister’s office (CMO), if not the entire state administration, to Visakhapatnam, irrespective of the verdict of the Supreme Court (PMO India Twitter)
india news
Updated on Jul 18, 2023 01:19 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

TN Minister Senthil Balaji shifted from private hospital to Central Prison

Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji has been discharged from the hospital and moved to prison while continuing to be under judicial custody. He had been hospitalized for chest pains and underwent heart surgery. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14 in a case dating back to 2014.

HT Image
india news
Updated on Jul 18, 2023 01:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

2019 accident case: Kerala IAS officer moves SC against HC order

In his petition, Venkitaraman argued that there was insufficient evidence to frame murder charges against him in the case

The Kerala government is expected to oppose the IAS officer’s plea in the top court. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 18, 2023 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kochi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out