A meeting of the floor leaders and chief whips of all NDA partners is scheduled for Monday, ahead of Parliament convening for a special sitting.

While the Lok Sabha will convene on November 30, the Rajya Sabha will convene on December 2. (Sansad TV File) more less

"The meeting is likely to take place at 9:30am, ahead of the Lok Sabha convening at 11 am. We have been informed that floor leaders and chief whips will attend the meeting," said a leader.

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While the Lok Sabha will convene on November 30, the Rajya Sabha will convene on December 2. According to people aware of the details, all NDA lawmakers have been asked to be present in Parliament for the duration of the four-day session.

Deep Dive When will NDA floor leaders meet ahead of the special Parliament sitting? NDA partners’ floor leaders and chief whips are expected to meet at 9:30am on Monday, before the Lok Sabha convenes at 11am. The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to meet from December 2. What bills could Parliament consider during the special sitting? The government has not announced the sitting’s agenda, but the Constitutional Amendment Bill and Delimitation Bill are expected to be considered. The bills are linked to implementing 33% women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Why are Opposition parties concerned about the delimitation bill? Opposition parties have questioned how seats would be allocated among states, arguing that population-based delimitation could reduce southern states’ share of Lok Sabha representation. They have also sought clarity and written assurances on the seat-allocation formula.

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The government has not shared the agenda for the special sitting. There are clear indications that it will take up the Constitutional amendment bill and the Delimitation bill for passage. Both bills are a precursor to the rollout of the 33% women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and State assemblies.

The Union Government is confident of securing a two-thirds majority required for the passage of the Constitution Amendment Bill. It has reached out to opposition parties such as the DMK, NCP(SP) and the Samajwadi Party to set aside political differences and support the bill.

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{{^usCountry}} In the 540-member Lok Sabha, there are three vacancies, and the government requires at least 360 votes for the bill's passage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the 540-member Lok Sabha, there are three vacancies, and the government requires at least 360 votes for the bill's passage. {{/usCountry}}