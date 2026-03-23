NDA MP takes swipe at oppn with 'Dhurandhar' remix qawwali couplet

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi took a swipe at the opposition in the Lok Sabha on Monday using a couplet from an old 'qawwali' that was remixed in last year's blockbuster "Dhurandhar". Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary (PTI)

Participating in the discussion on The Finance Bill, 2026, she said the opposition only indulges in negative politics which has been rejected by the people.

"In the same mirror in which we can see both development and trust, the opposition sees nothing. I am reminded of shayari on their opposition -- naaz o andaz se kehte hain ke jeena hoga, zeher bhi dete hain to kahte hain ke peena hoga, jab main peeta hun to kahte hain ke marta bhi nahin, jab main marta hun to kahte hain ki jeena hoga," she said, slamming the opposition.

The qawwali 'naaz o andaz se kehte hain ke jeena hoga, zeher bhi dete hain to kahte hai ke peena hoga' appeared in the 1960 movie "Barsaat Ki Raat". This was remixed in "Dhurandhar" last year and it has become a musical hit among the people.

In her remarks in the Lok Sabha, Shambhavi also took a swipe at Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi.

"Some intellectuals of the opposition call our economy dead but the funny party is that they themselves are electorally dead and call our economy dead," she said.

When they call the economy dead, they not only insult Prime Minister Narendra Modi but our farmers, labourers, scientists and startup founders, she said.

"Under the decisive leadership of PM Modi, we have moved from being part of the fragile five to being part of the top five economies," the MP from Bihar's Samastipur said.