Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Ranveer film ends 1st weekend with ₹750 crore; beats Baahubali, RRR

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge ended its opening weekend in a historic fashion, by registering the biggest single-day haul for a Hindi film yet again. This was the third time in four days that the spy thriller broke this record. In the process, the Ranveer Singh-starrer also moved past ₹400 crore net domestically and ₹700 crore gross worldwide. Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh stars in this spy thriller.

Dhurandhar 2 box office update Dhurandhar 2 released on Thursday in theatres, but only after a record-breaking premiere on Wednesday. The film had hundreds of paid previews across India and overseas on Wednesday evening, helping it earn ₹43 crore net in India and $2.5 million overseas, both new records. Since then, the film has been sensational, registering the four biggest days for a Hindi film in history. On Sunday, Dhurandhar 2 had its biggest day yet, minting ₹115 crore net domestically. This was an improvement from Saturday’s haul of ₹113 crore, and took the film’s domestic earnings to a staggering ₹454 crore net ( ₹542 crore gross). This is easily the highest collection by a Hindi film in the opening weekend, beating the ₹287 crore mark of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Interestingly, Pathan had a five-day extended weekend to earn that amount, while Dhurandhar 2 managed it in just four days.

Overseas, the film has been an equally big phenomenon. After a record $7-million start, the film has been steadily building an upward trajectory in the international territories. On Sunday, it added $6 million to its kitty internationally, taking its overseas earnings in the opening weekend to $22 million. This includes a record $9.6 million collection in North America alone. Dhurandhar 2’s global total now stands at a jaw-dropping ₹750 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 steamrolls pan-India giants On Saturday, Dhurandhar 2 became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, having overtaken Border 2’s ₹470-crore mark in just three days. On Sunday, it strengthened that position, overtaking the lifetime hauls of several big blockbusters, including Gadar 2 ( ₹691 crore) and Salaar ( ₹690 crore).

But what’s even more impressive is that it has registered the second-largest opening weekend for an Indian film, behind only Pushpa 2’s record-shattering ₹762 crore start in 2024. Dhurandhar 2’s ₹750-crore weekend has beaten the marks set by pan-India releases Baahubali 2 ( ₹591 crore), Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹500 crore), and RRR ( ₹470 crore).

Just how far the film will go in its lifetime run now depends entirely on how Dhurandhar 2 performs on its first Monday. A ₹1000-crore run is a formality, but many hope it will go much further, maybe even breach the ₹2000-crore mark.