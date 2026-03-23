Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Ranveer film ends 1st weekend with ₹750 crore; beats Baahubali, RRR
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: The Ranveer Singh-starrer has registered the second-biggest opening weekend for an Indian film.
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge ended its opening weekend in a historic fashion, by registering the biggest single-day haul for a Hindi film yet again. This was the third time in four days that the spy thriller broke this record. In the process, the Ranveer Singh-starrer also moved past ₹400 crore net domestically and ₹700 crore gross worldwide.
Dhurandhar 2 box office update
Dhurandhar 2 released on Thursday in theatres, but only after a record-breaking premiere on Wednesday. The film had hundreds of paid previews across India and overseas on Wednesday evening, helping it earn ₹43 crore net in India and $2.5 million overseas, both new records. Since then, the film has been sensational, registering the four biggest days for a Hindi film in history. On Sunday, Dhurandhar 2 had its biggest day yet, minting ₹115 crore net domestically. This was an improvement from Saturday’s haul of ₹113 crore, and took the film’s domestic earnings to a staggering ₹454 crore net ( ₹542 crore gross). This is easily the highest collection by a Hindi film in the opening weekend, beating the ₹287 crore mark of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Interestingly, Pathan had a five-day extended weekend to earn that amount, while Dhurandhar 2 managed it in just four days.
Overseas, the film has been an equally big phenomenon. After a record $7-million start, the film has been steadily building an upward trajectory in the international territories. On Sunday, it added $6 million to its kitty internationally, taking its overseas earnings in the opening weekend to $22 million. This includes a record $9.6 million collection in North America alone. Dhurandhar 2’s global total now stands at a jaw-dropping ₹750 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 steamrolls pan-India giants
On Saturday, Dhurandhar 2 became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, having overtaken Border 2’s ₹470-crore mark in just three days. On Sunday, it strengthened that position, overtaking the lifetime hauls of several big blockbusters, including Gadar 2 ( ₹691 crore) and Salaar ( ₹690 crore).
But what’s even more impressive is that it has registered the second-largest opening weekend for an Indian film, behind only Pushpa 2’s record-shattering ₹762 crore start in 2024. Dhurandhar 2’s ₹750-crore weekend has beaten the marks set by pan-India releases Baahubali 2 ( ₹591 crore), Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹500 crore), and RRR ( ₹470 crore).
Just how far the film will go in its lifetime run now depends entirely on how Dhurandhar 2 performs on its first Monday. A ₹1000-crore run is a formality, but many hope it will go much further, maybe even breach the ₹2000-crore mark.
All about Dhurandhar 2
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller released on March 19. The first Dhurandhar earned ₹1300 crore worldwide and is still playing in theatres three months after its December release. The sequel is expected to do even better.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.