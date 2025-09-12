Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
NDA's CP Radhakrishnan sworn in as Vice President of India

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 12, 2025 10:27 am IST

Radhakrishnan on Friday officially assumed the role of the country’s Vice President, becoming the second-highest constitutional authority in India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the Oath of Office to Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan on Friday.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan.(PTI)
The swearing-in ceremony was attended by top Indian dignitaries, including former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar. It was his first public appearance since quitting his post.

Radhakrishnan, the NDA candidate, was elected India's 15th Vice President on Tuesday with 452 votes, defeating Opposition nominee and ex-Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, who polled 300 votes.

Although the NDA had the support of 427 MPs on paper, 11 MPs from the YSRCP also voted for Radhakrishnan. Interestingly, the NDA nominee polled 14 extra votes, fuelling speculation of cross-voting from the Opposition ranks.

After the declaration of results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated CP Radhakrishnan and hoped that the newly elected Vice President would reinforce India's constitutional values.

