Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat given additional charge of Maharashtra after CP Radhakrishnan becomes new V-P

Acharya Devvrat, the governor of Gujarat, has been given additional charge of Maharashtra in addition to his own duties due to the election of CP Radhakrishnan as vice president of India. Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat.(File/HT Photo)

CP Radhakrishnan, who was serving as the governor of Maharashtra, was elected to the office of the Vice President of India on September 9 with a 452-300 vote against INDIA bloc's candidate B Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge. CP Radhakrishnan was Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's pick for the second highest parliamentary post in India, who eventually emerged victorious in the vice president polls.

Upon his election as the vice president, CP Radhakrishnan has demitted the office of the governor of Maharashtra. Acharya Devvrat, the governor of Gujarat, has now been tasked to take up the additional responsibility of Maharashtra along with his own duties.

Before serving as Gujarat's governor, Devvrat has also held the office of the governor of Himachal Pradesh from August 2015 to July 2019. He started serving as Gujarat's governor from July 2019.