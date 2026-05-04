Security has been tightened with the deployment of around 100,000 personnel as the counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu assembly election is scheduled for Monday, officials said. Nearly 100k cops in TN deployed for result day

According to the chief electoral officer Archana Patnaik, a comprehensive three tier security arrangement has been set up in all the 62 counting centres across the state, to ensure the integrity and smooth conduct of the counting process.

The counting of votes would start at 8am with the postal ballot counting and followed by Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) counting at 8.30am on May 4, Patnaik said in a statement.

For the purpose of counting votes which are recorded in EVMs, she said, 234 counting halls have been arranged.

“The counting of votes recorded in all the 75,064 polling stations and postal ballots received, will be conducted at 62 designated counting centres (across Tamil Nadu),” she said.

A total of 3,324 counting tables will be used for the counting of polled votes, she said, adding that the counting operations would be done by the Returning Officers.

A total of 10,545 counting personnel have been roped in for the counting purposes and they are supported by 4,624 micro observers to ensure transparency and integrity of the counting process, she said.

While 100,000 police personnel are on duty maintaining strict vigil across the assembly constituencies, in Chennai alone nearly 20,000 security staff have been deployed, police officers aware of the matter said.

Noting that 234 counting observers have been deputed one each for assembly constituency across the State, Patnaik said, they would oversee the counting proceedings and ensure strict adherence as per the instructions of the EC.

On the establishment of three tier security arrangement, the chief electoral officer said the first tier perimeter starts from 100 metre around each counting centre. “Entry within this zone will be strictly restricted to authorised personnel. Adequate police personnel will be deployed at entry points”, she noted.

The second level of security would be provided by the State Armed Police Personnel who would regulate access and prevent unauthorised movement of anybody within the premises.

The third layer of security, the innermost security layer in the counting halls and the EVM strong rooms would be managed by the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel.

Patnaik stated that 65 companies of the CAPF have been deployed at the counting centres to enhance the vigil.

For the first time, the Election Commission said it has introduced a QR code-based Photo Identity Card system through its mobile application ECINET with the objective of preventing any unauthorised entry into the counting centres.

At the third security checkpoint, entry to persons would be permitted only on upon successful verification through the QR-code.

On the declaration of results, she said the round wise results of all the assembly constituencies would be announced by the concerned Returning Officer using the public address system at the respective centres and the same would also be updated in the mobile application of the Commission.

“The results can also be viewed on the portal results.eci.gov.in,” she added.

Assembly elections were held in Tamil Nadu on April 23.

The DMK which is leading the Secular Progressive Alliance comprising of Congress, Left Parties, is seeking to retain power while its archrival the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance is aiming to return to power with its allies including Bharatiya Janata Party, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) among others.

Actor-politician Vijay led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is making its poll debut in this election and trying to make a mark in the political arena largely dominated by the Dravidian parties.