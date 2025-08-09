Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Need to support Modi govt against Trump's pressure tactics in national interest: Pawar

PTI |
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 04:39 pm IST

The former Union minister said he doesn't want to speculate whether the Modi government's foreign policy had failed.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday called for supporting the Central government against the "pressure tactics" by US President Donald Trump amid tariff tensions in the national interest.

"We, the people of India, should support the government to protect the interests of the country," Sharad Pawar said (PTI)
"We, the people of India, should support the government to protect the interests of the country," Sharad Pawar said (PTI)

"The imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods is a pressure tactic. We, the people of India, should support the government to protect the interests of the country," Pawar said while addressing a press conference in Nagpur.

The former Union minister said he doesn't want to speculate whether the Modi government's foreign policy had failed.

"We saw the work style of Trump in his first term as US president earlier. I feel no one has control over him. He speaks impulsively whatever comes to his heart," he said.

Pawar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not ignore the signs of a growing chasm between India and neighbouring countries.

"We also cannot ignore our approach towards our neighbouring countries. Today, Pakistan is against us, while countries including Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives are not happy with us.

"Our neighbours are moving away from us. I feel Modi saheb shouldn't ignore this aspect and should concentrate on improving the ties," he said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Need to support Modi govt against Trump's pressure tactics in national interest: Pawar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On