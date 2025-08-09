Need to support Modi govt against Trump's pressure tactics in national interest: Pawar

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday called for supporting the Central government against the "pressure tactics" by US President Donald Trump amid tariff tensions in the national interest. "We, the people of India, should support the government to protect the interests of the country," Sharad Pawar said (PTI)

"The imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods is a pressure tactic. We, the people of India, should support the government to protect the interests of the country," Pawar said while addressing a press conference in Nagpur.

The former Union minister said he doesn't want to speculate whether the Modi government's foreign policy had failed.

"We saw the work style of Trump in his first term as US president earlier. I feel no one has control over him. He speaks impulsively whatever comes to his heart," he said.

Pawar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not ignore the signs of a growing chasm between India and neighbouring countries.

"We also cannot ignore our approach towards our neighbouring countries. Today, Pakistan is against us, while countries including Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives are not happy with us.

"Our neighbours are moving away from us. I feel Modi saheb shouldn't ignore this aspect and should concentrate on improving the ties," he said.