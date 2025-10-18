Need to work together for development of Global South: Yadav at G20 meet

G20 nations represent over 80% of the global GDP and human population, and thus is under a responsibility to work together as a team to especially address the developmental needs of the Global South, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said at the G20 Climate and Environmental Sustainability Working Group Ministerial Meeting in Cape Town. Union minister Bhupender Yadav said that India’s example shows development and environmental conservation can happen together (PTI)

“Our approach to dealing with diverse environmental issues has to be pragmatic and inspiring. Pragmatic –– so as to take into account the respective national circumstances, capacities and responsibilities. Inspiring –– because we have a duty towards future generations,” he said in his closing statement, according to a statement from the environment ministry.

Recounting India’s achievements in climate change adaptation, Yadav informed the G20 ministers that the country has raised its non-fossil electric generation capacity to over 50% in 2025, achieving the revised NDC target five years in advance. “Our installed solar capacity itself grew from 2.8 Giga Watts in 2014 to 127 Giga Watt in 2025 registering an increase of 45 times in the last 11 years. It shows, where there is a will, there is a way,” he said.

He further said that India’s example shows development and environmental conservation can happen together. “We must accept the truth that climate change, environmental degradation are real challenges before us,” Yadav said, adding that challenges that confront the globe can be countered only through a spirit of cooperation, collaboration and commitment. A decade of Paris Agreement, and the work done thereunder, shows that nothing is impossible. India’s experience demonstrates that development and environmental protection can advance hand in hand, it added.

Yadav concluded his address by calling everyone “to draw inspiration from these great personalities, accept the truth, stay united, trust each other and together work to make lives of our people beautiful and to save our planet”.

HT reported on Friday that Yadav had called for G20 to act as a bridge between ambition and implementation of climate action

He urged the grouping to ensure that every nation’s contribution is respected and their capacity is enhanced. “We must reaffirm the principles of ‘Common but differentiated responsibilities and Respective Capabilities’. Finance to developing countries to meet the vital environmental challenges needs to be honoured as an onerous duty rather than a mere promise because equality is not a privilege – it is a right,” he said, according to a statement released by the environment ministry.