Neelam Shinde accident: MEA takes up family's urgent visa request with US

After Indian student Neelam Shinde was left battling for life due to a road accident in California, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has taken up a request for an urgent visa for her family with the United States, news agency PTI reported. Neelam Shinde, who hails from Maharashtra's Satara district, was critically injured in the accident on February 14.(X/ Spriha Rai)

Neelam Shinde, who hails from Maharashtra's Satara district, was critically injured in the accident on February 14 and has been in a coma at a hospital since then. Neelam Shinde has reportedly suffered severe injuries to her head, hand, and chest. Her family has sought an urgent visa to travel to the US to be by her side.

“The MEA has taken up the matter with the US. The US side is looking into the formalities for early grant of visa for the applicant's family,” the sources cited in the PTI report said.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule flagged the case on Wednesday.

"Student Neelam Shinde has met with an accident in the USA and is hospitalised in a local hospital," she said in a post on X.

"Her father, Tanaji Shinde, from Satara, Maharashtra, India, urgently needs to visit his daughter due to a medical emergency. Tanaji Shinde has applied for an urgent visa to the USA and requires assistance," Sule said.

Neelam Shinde’s family trying for a visa since February 16

According to a report by NDTV, Neelam Shinde's family got to know about the accident on February 16, two days after it happened. They have been trying for a visa to the US ever since.

"We got to know about the accident on February 16 and have been trying for a visa since then. But we haven't got it yet," the report quoted Neelam’s father Tanaji Shinde as saying.

According to the family, they last spoke to their daughter on February 12, two days before the tragic accident put her in a coma.