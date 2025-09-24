NEET aspirant clears exam, dies by suicide over ‘not wanting’ to study medicine

Any NEET aspirant's first step to achieving their dream is to clear the tough exam that would one day make them a doctor. However, things took an awry turn for one such aspirant in Maharashtra, who, despite clearing the exam, decided to take his own life, allegedly over not wanting to study medicine. The student was a resident of Nawargaon in Sindewahi taluka in Maharashtra(PTI/Representative)

The shocking incident took place in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, where a 19-year-old boy, all set for his MBBS admission, died by suicide.

According to news agency PTI, the student, a resident of Nawargaon in Sindewahi taluka in Maharashtra, recently cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). He secured 1475th rank in the OBC category and was set to begin his MBBS course in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

However, to his family's dismay, the student was found hanging from the ceiling in the early hours of Tuesday, September 23. A suicide note found in his room stated that he did not want to pursue a medical career and instead wished to enter business. Police are still probing the matter.

The latest incident comes months after a NEET aspirant from Jammu and Kashmir, preparing for the exam in Rajasthan's Kota, died by suicide. The student hung herself from the ceiling fan of her room and had reportedly spoken to a relative before taking the extreme step.

In the same month, another aspirant died by suicide in Kota just a day before the NEET exam. She had been living in the city with her parents and younger brother. Her family members were downstairs and she had been preparing for the exam on the second floor. According to police, when her father went upstairs to check on her, she was found hanging.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).