NEET aspirant from J&K dies by suicide in Kota, had told relative about the step: Cops

An 18-year-old student from Jammu and Kashmir preparing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Rajasthan’s Kota allegedly died by suicide on Sunday, said police. According to Kota police, Zeeshan’s room did not have an 'anti-hanging device'. (Representational)

The student, who was staying at a paying guest accommodation in Kota’s Pratap Chouraha area, allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her room, PTI reported citing police.

Cases of student suicides in Kota, which is hub of preparation for highly competitive engineering and medical entrace examinations, are not uncommonly reported. This is the 15th such incident this year and second this month alone, said the report.

The student, identified as Zeeshan, had spoken to a relative before taking the extreme step and told him that she might die by suicide, said Circle Inspector Ramesh Kavia, who posted at Mahaveer Nagar Police Station, according to the PTI report.

Worried after the call, her relative, Burhan, called up another student who lived in the paying guest accommodation and requested her to check on Zeeshan, Kavia added. As Mamata reached Zeeshan’s room and found it locked from the inside, she shouted for help, gathering a crowd.

When Zeeshan did not answer, the crowd borrowed a grinder from a carpenter working outside and broke open the door, only to find her hanging from the ceiling, said Kavia.

Zeeshan was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead.

Not her first time in Kota

This was not the first time Zeeshan had come to Kota to prepare for the much sought after NEET. Before this, she had lived in the city and enrolled herself at a coaching institute to study for the medical entrance exam. It was only a month back that she had returned to Kota to prepare for NEET with self-study and not with the help of any coaching institute, according to police.

Zeeshan’s room did not have an 'anti-hanging device', said police. It is a spring-like device installed in the fan to avoid students attempting suicide by hanging through ceiling fans.

