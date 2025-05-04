17-year-old medical aspirant dies by suicide in Kota day ahead of NEET-UG exam

A 17-year-old student died by suicide on Saturday night ahead of the national medical entrance test (NEET) being held today, police said. The incident occurred while she was preparing for her final NEET exam on the second floor of the residence, while her family members were downstairs (Representative Photo)

The deceased was preparing for the NEET to get admission to an undergraduate medical course. Originally from Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh, she had been living with her parents and younger brother at a residence in Kota for the past few years.

The incident occurred while she was preparing for her final NEET exam on the second floor of the residence, while her family members were downstairs. “At around 10 pm, her father went upstairs to check on her and found she hanging. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead,” said station house officer of Kunadi police station Arvind Bharadwaj said.

“The victim was also preparing for NEET at a prominent coaching centre of the city. She was also all set to take the exam on Sunday,”Bharadwaj added.

Police have not recovered any suicide note. The body was sent for an autopsy at night.

The toll of such cases has reached 16 this year across the state — 15 in Kota alone and one in Jodhpur, a police officer said.

Last year, at least 23 students died by suicide in Rajasthan of which 20 in Kota, down from 27 a year ago.

Kota is the centre of India’s test-prep business, estimated to be worth ₹10,000 crore annually, according to officials in the district administration. Students from around the country arrive here in huge numbers after completing Class X, and register in residential test-prep institutes. They also enrol in schools, most of which are largely for purposes of certification.

Students attend classes only in the test-prep institutes, which prepare them for their Class XII examination, but more importantly, entrance examinations such as NEET and joint entrance examination (JEE). Some students find the grind stressful, especially because they are away from their families.

According to police data, 15 students died by suicide in Kota in 2022, 18 in 2019, 20 in 2018, seven in 2017, 17 in 2016, and 18 in 2015. No such cases were reported in 2020 and 2021 as coaching institutes were shut or ran in online mode due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

