NEET UG 2026: CBI files FIR, forms special teams to probe paper leak

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered a case for a “comprehensive investigation” to ascertain the nature and extent of irregularities in the leak of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) (NEET-UG) examination paper held on May 3. Deputy Commissioner of Police Kiran Kumar Chavan addresses a press conference regarding the arrest of an accused in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, in Nashik. (PTI)

This comes hours after the Centre ordered the CBI to probe into the matter. The federal agency formed and dispatched special teams at various locations as part of the probe.

“Based on a written complaint received from the department of higher education, ministry of education, government of India, CBI has registered a FIR [first information report] regarding the alleged irregularities and paper leak in the conduct of NEET-UG 2026 exam for offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, theft and destruction of evidence under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), offences under prevention of corruption act and offences under the public examination prevention of unfair means act 2024,” a CBI spokesperson said.

Over 2 million students across 551 cities in India and 15 cities abroad appeared for the NEET-UG conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 3. The examination has been cancelled by the Centre over paper leak.

Citing the complaint, CBI said “the NTA received a complaint and input regarding reported circulation of some documents pertaining to the NEET (UG) 2026 examination were circulated unauthorisedly prior to the conduct of the examination”, asserting that the allegations “indicate a possible compromise of the sanctity and integrity of the examination process”.

“The CBI has taken up the matter for a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the nature and extent of the alleged irregularities, and the involvement of individuals and entities connected therewith,” the spokesperson added.

“Special CBI teams have been formed and dispatched to various locations for investigation,” the statement added.

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Officials on account of anonymity said the NTA is in the process of handing over all documents related to the NEET-UG 2026, and statements of certain officials directly involved with the examination process will also be recorded.

The original complainant(s), who informed the NTA, will be called to provide inputs and the accused arrested by Rajasthan special operations group (SOG) will be interrogated, said officials.

Since the agency has invoked the prevention of corruption act, the role of government officers in the leak is not being ruled out as of now.

Opposition leaders criticised the government over the cancellation of NEET-UG examination.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged “organised corruption” in the education system and negligence by the government and said that the ‘Amrit Kaal’ promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned into a “poison era” for the country as students dreams are “crushed.”