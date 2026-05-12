NEET UG 2026: Opposition criticises govt after exam cancellation over paper leak

Opposition leaders on Tuesday sharply criticised the Centre for cancelling the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) exam held on May 3 over paper leak concerns, accusing the government of “negligence” towards students’ future. National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) members stage a demonstration against the National Testing Agency (NTA) over alleged paper leak concerns following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination. (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged “organised corruption” in the education system and negligence by the government and said that the ‘Amrit Kaal’ promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned into a “poison era” for the country as students dreams are “crushed.”

“The hard work, sacrifices, and dreams of more than 22 lakh students have been crushed by this corrupt BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] regime. Some fathers took loans, some mothers sold their jewelry, lakhs of children stayed up all night studying, and in return, they got paper leaks, government negligence, and organised corruption in education,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

He claimed that the “paper mafia” faces no consequences while students will have to endure uncertainty, mental stress and financial burden. “This is not just a failure; it’s a crime against the future of the youth. Every time the paper mafia escapes and honest students bear the punishment. Now, lakhs of students will once again endure the same mental stress, financial burden, and uncertainty. If one’s destiny is determined not by hard work but by money and connections, then what meaning will education hold? The Prime Minister’s so-called Amrit Kaal has turned into a poison era for the country,” he said.

The Congress party in a post on X said irregularities have become “the hallmark of the BJP government”, alleging that over “89 papers leaked during PM’s tenure of 10 years”.

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The post on X said the BJP should be ashamed as the “foundations of the nation, including the education system, were being weakened”.

“Every year, paper leaks shatter lakhs of dreams, devastate students’ lives, but their pain is invisible to the BJP leaders, because their own children are comfortably studying abroad. It’s true – PM Modi and his government have hollowed out the examination system, where the aspirations of the youth are being strangled and the foundations of the nation are being weakened. They should feel ashamed.”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal said, “This is not the first time NEET exam paper leak has happened. This has happened four times. This only means that there is a collusion and political patronage. What is happening in this country? People who can’t conduct an examination properly, who will they run a government? It is a case of complete collusion. My sympathies are with the aspirants. I want to tell them that this govt only understands the language of ‘andolan’, and Kejriwal will stand by them.”

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said the “National Testing Agency (NTA) is a repository of the RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh].” He claimed that the cancellation is a “vindication” of the party’s approach towards medical entrance examinations.

“This year’s NEET exams cancelled. It’s a vindication of what DMK has always stood for. Abolish NEET and make admissions based on +2 marks,” he said in a post on X.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan in a post on X, said, “The hard work and dreams of 22 lakh students who studied day and night for the NEET entrance exam have been shattered by criminal conspiracies. Who will take responsibility for this mental agony?”

Haasan claimed that none of the past editions of the exam had been conducted smoothly. “To date, I don’t recall even a single NEET exam being conducted without allegations of malpractices. That’s why we are fighting to bring education back under the state list. Indian students must be protected from this unjust NEET exam and the mafia operating behind it,” he said.