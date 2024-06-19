 NEET-UG 2024 row: Allahabad HC dismisses Ayushi Patel's ‘torn OMR sheet' plea, NTA presents original document | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
NEET-UG 2024 row: Allahabad HC dismisses Ayushi Patel's ‘torn OMR sheet' plea, NTA presents original document

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2024 02:43 PM IST

The Allahabad high court dismissed the student's petition after finding out the documents were forged and stated that the NTA could sue the student.

The Allahabad high court has dismissed the NEET re-examination plea of student Ayushi Patel, who claimed that her OMR sheet had been torn, after National Testing Authority (NTA) presented evidence that she had forged the document and the original OMR sheet was intact, news agency PTI reported.

NEET-UG 2024: HC dismisses student's ‘torn OMR sheet' plea, original document presented by NTA (ANI)
NEET-UG 2024: HC dismisses student's ‘torn OMR sheet' plea, original document presented by NTA (ANI)

The Allahabad high court also stated that the NTA was now free to take legal action against her for the false claims.

Ayushi Patel had claimed that the NTA had sent her a message that her result would not be declared due to her OMR sheet being torn. She then took to social media, where she made these claims and ended up going viral, with political leaders such as Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sharing her case.

Her video also became part of the larger issue surrounding discrepancies in the conduct of the undergraduate medical entrance exam NEET. Patel demanded that the NTA manually re-evaluate her OMR sheet. She also asked that the NTA be investigated and that the counselling for admission be stopped.

According to Patel, the NTA gave her a lesser result based on another student's application number due to her torn OMR sheet. However, when the NTA deputy director Sandeep Sharma presented her sheet in front of the court, it was clear that there were no irregularities with the paper or its marking.

India Today reported that the NTA expressed in the court its intention to pursue legal action against the student. The student's advocate requested to withdraw the petition, and the court accepted.

NEET-UG 2024 row: Allahabad HC dismisses Ayushi Patel's 'torn OMR sheet' plea, NTA presents original document
