Nehru erred in signing IWT sans Parliament support: Modi in NDA meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru erred in signing the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) without taking Parliament and the Union Cabinet into confidence, said people aware of the details. NDA leaders during the parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday. (Rahul Singh)

Addressing the parliamentary party meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) lawmakers, the PM is learnt to have said that owing to the treaty, India did not get its fair share of water, and the then PM overrode all concerns about the water sharing agreement signed in September 1960.

IWT, mediated by the World Bank, allocates water from six rivers — the Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej — between India and Pakistan. It was put in abeyance by India, post the April 22 terror attack in Kashmir, which killed 26 people.

According to a person aware of the details, the PM told the lawmakers that now states such as Jammu & Kashmir can get the water that was otherwise diverted to the neighbouring country.

“The PM said there was no consultation with the Cabinet and no detailed discussion on the issue; then when there was an uproar, it was then discussed in Parliament for a few hours. The PM said even in Parliament there was opposition to the treaty by lawmakers from the opposition side…” said the person quoted above.

The person quoting the PM said he pointed out how a Congress lawmaker had said the treaty was moorkhta ki had (height of foolishness). “The Prime Minister said his government since 2014 has been undoing the sins of that era and decisions such as the IWT were signed by Nehru for his image building and ambition,” added the person, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The BJP blames the then government for signing the treaty, which it claims was not in national interest as it gave away over 80% of Indus basin waters to Pakistan, leaving India with just 20% of the share.

The PM also referred to the economy being resilient and cited the S&P Global Ratings decision to upgrade India’s long-term sovereign credit rating for the first time in 18 years. “He said the country’s sound economy will draw more investment…he also recalled how soon after his Independence Day speech, he received calls from people who were optimistic about India,” said a second person aware of the details.

The lawmakers also felicitated the NDA’s vice presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan, whom the PM praised for his “clean public image”.

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju told mediapersons that the PM urged all parties, including the Opposition to come together and unanimously support the NDA’s candidate.

He added that defence minister Rajnath Singh is also reaching out to leaders across parties to build consensus.

Recalling his ties with Radhakrishnan which span four decades, the PM is learnt to have praised him for being non-controversial, and for living a very simple life. “The PM said he has only worked for society and the country and if such a person becomes the Vice President, it will be a great joy for the nation,” said the second person quoted above.