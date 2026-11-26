Three months after the flash floods in Nepal, Kathmandu has begun the process of presumption and declaration of death for over 5,000 people who went missing. This includes around 213 Indian nationals who went missing in the August floods.
As per a statement from the Indian embassy in Kathmandu, Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has published a list of the 213 missing Indian nationals for presumption and declaration of death on its official website.
The Nepalese government has also shared details of the missing Indians, such as their names and government identity card numbers (passport, voter ID or Aadhar card).
Upon releasing the list, the NDRRMA has also invited objections (if any) for additions, deletions or amendments in the details contained in the list.
"In case the family members of persons that remain missing, have any concerns/objections or proposed changes, regarding this list, then they may contact the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, before 02 December 2026, via email (eoikathmandufloodsuppor@gmail.com)or through telephone and WhatsApp (+97 79851316807).
Once the list is finalised, Nepal will formally issue the declaration of death. The Indian Embassy will then begin the process for obtaining death certificates for such individuals from local authorities in the country.
Nepal flash floods{{/usCountry}}
Once the list is finalised, Nepal will formally issue the declaration of death. The Indian Embassy will then begin the process for obtaining death certificates for such individuals from local authorities in the country.
Nepal flash floods{{/usCountry}}
On August 26, 2026, Nepal was hit was a major flash flood, which has claimed 1,453 lives and left around 5,000 missing.
The floods were triggered by a rock-ice avalanche near the Nepal–Tibet border. Due to this, the debris flows and floodwaters swept along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems, heavily impacting districts including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading.
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