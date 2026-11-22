Nepal's prime minister, Balen Shah, is set to arrive in India on Sunday for his first visit since assuming office in March.

During his first state visit to India, PM Balen Shah will also meet external affairs minister S Jaishankar, and call on President Droupadi Murmu. (Bloomberg) more less

The rapper-turned-politician is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ministry of external affairs said. Shah's visit will last a little longer than 24 hours, with arrival on November 22 and departure the next day. The two leaders will hold wide-ranging talks on Monday to review bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

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"The visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and reflects the importance India attaches to its relations with Nepal under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy," the MEA said.

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"It will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the bilateral partnership and advance mutually beneficial cooperation," it added.

In a press release, the MEA highlighted the close and friendly relations shared by India and Nepal, which it said are "rooted in historical, cultural and civilizational links and strong people-to-people ties."

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{{^usCountry}} "Bilateral cooperation has witnessed progress across diverse sectors, including trade and commerce, development partnership, energy and water resources, and physical and digital connectivity, with growing engagement in newer areas such as start-ups, technology and innovation, and sports," it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Bilateral cooperation has witnessed progress across diverse sectors, including trade and commerce, development partnership, energy and water resources, and physical and digital connectivity, with growing engagement in newer areas such as start-ups, technology and innovation, and sports," it added. {{/usCountry}}

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ALSO READ | Foreign Secretary holds talks in Nepal ahead of Balen’s visit

Balen Shah will be accompanied by his foreign affairs minister, Shishir Khanal; finance minister, Swarnim Wagle; chief advisor to the PM, Kumar Byanjankar; and other senior officials of his government, Nepal's foreign affairs ministry said in a press release.

Nepal PM's visit: What's on agenda, what to expect

Balen's meeting with PM Modi, President Murmu: Nepal's prime minister Balendra Shah will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, November 23, to review the full range of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a press briefing on Friday that newer areas of cooperation, such as startups, technology, innovation and sports, will also be a part of the two leaders' discussions. "Cricket links have also become an important connection between India and Nepal. This is a very important visit for us," he said. According to Nepal's foreign ministry, PM Modi will also host an official luncheon for Shah.

Nepal's prime minister Balendra Shah will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, November 23, to review the full range of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a press briefing on Friday that newer areas of cooperation, such as startups, technology, innovation and sports, will also be a part of the two leaders' discussions. "Cricket links have also become an important connection between India and Nepal. This is a very important visit for us," he said. According to Nepal's foreign ministry, PM Modi will also host an official luncheon for Shah. Nepal PM to meet EAM, President: Balen Shah will meet India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar during his visit. He will also call on President Droupadi Murmu.

Balen Shah will meet India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar during his visit. He will also call on President Droupadi Murmu. All state honours for Balen Shah: External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday that the Nepalese prime minister's visit is a state visit. "He will be offered all state honours. He will call on the Honourable President of India and thereafter hold talks — not in the same sequence — with our Prime Minister. With India and Nepal, we share a very warm, cordial, multifaceted relationship that spans many domains.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday that the Nepalese prime minister's visit is a state visit. "He will be offered all state honours. He will call on the Honourable President of India and thereafter hold talks — not in the same sequence — with our Prime Minister. With India and Nepal, we share a very warm, cordial, multifaceted relationship that spans many domains. Nepal's economic package proposal: Ahead of Balen Shah's trip to India, Kathmandu also conveyed a proposal for a $2 billion economic package, including $1 billion in grants, as part of efforts to move forward development projects and reconstruct areas affected by the recent flash floods, HT reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter. However, the people said detailed project reports would be required for financial grants and soft loans. They said that Nepal's ability to absorb and utilise such grants would also have to be assessed. They also noted that India has not provided such a massive economic package in a single go to any of its partners.

Ahead of Balen Shah's trip to India, Kathmandu also conveyed a proposal for a $2 billion economic package, including $1 billion in grants, as part of efforts to move forward development projects and reconstruct areas affected by the recent flash floods, HT reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter. However, the people said detailed project reports would be required for financial grants and soft loans. They said that Nepal's ability to absorb and utilise such grants would also have to be assessed. They also noted that India has not provided such a massive economic package in a single go to any of its partners. India proposes joint vision document: India, on the other hand, has proposed a joint vision document on economic cooperation, investment, transit, energy, digital connectivity and health. The document, which will be unveiled during Shah's visit, is proposed for formal adoption at the conclusion of his trip. As part of the reset in ties, the joint vision document will focus on long-term cooperation and targets in specific sectors, such as the ones listed above. It will also collate existing cooperation and set targets for India-backed development projects.

India, on the other hand, has proposed a joint vision document on economic cooperation, investment, transit, energy, digital connectivity and health. The document, which will be unveiled during Shah's visit, is proposed for formal adoption at the conclusion of his trip. As part of the reset in ties, the joint vision document will focus on long-term cooperation and targets in specific sectors, such as the ones listed above. It will also collate existing cooperation and set targets for India-backed development projects. Opportunity to discuss differences: Notably, Nepalese PM Balen Shah's visit will also be an opportunity for the two sides to discuss differences in bilateral ties, including a territorial dispute over the border regions of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura, and differences over the recruitment of Nepal's Gurkhas in the Indian Army. The differences over the border regions have been a long-standing issue for both sides. India has consistently affirmed that the territories are part of Uttarakhand.

Notably, Nepalese PM Balen Shah's visit will also be an opportunity for the two sides to discuss differences in bilateral ties, including a territorial dispute over the border regions of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura, and differences over the recruitment of Nepal's Gurkhas in the Indian Army. The differences over the border regions have been a long-standing issue for both sides. India has consistently affirmed that the territories are part of Uttarakhand. Nepal leaders want concrete ties with India: Leaders of Nepal's ruling Rashtriya Swatantra Party, which came to power in the March elections after a Gen Z uprising in 2025 ousted the KP Sharma Oli-led government, have repeatedly said that they are not worried about any historical baggage. They have made it clear that they want a relationship with India that focuses on concrete outcomes, including creating economic opportunities and expanding air connectivity.

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(with inputs from Rezaul H Laskar)