Nepal's PM Sher Bahadur Deuba arrives in India, meets BJP chief JP Nadda

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba visited the BJP headquarters here on Friday and met its president J P Nadda and other leaders from the ruling party.

Deuba is on a three-day visit to India. This is his first visit to the country after becoming the prime minister of Nepal.

The BJP, in a statement, said the two leaders discussed strengthening the ties their parties share, including exchange of delegations, and also dwelt on the historical relations between the two neighbours.

Deuba was invited to the party office by Nadda. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Vinod Tawade and its overseas affairs cell head, Vijay Chauthaiwale, joined the party chief in welcoming the delegation led by the Nepalese prime minister.

The statement said four cabinet ministers of Nepal, besides Deuba's wife, accompanied him.

Nadda briefed Deuba about the party structure and also about the welfare activities carried out by it during the COVID-19 pandemic and its coordination with families that had children stuck in Ukraine recently.

He also emphasised on enhanced party-to-party interactions at every level. The BJP chief specifically proposed exchange of delegations of youth leaders and women leaders from both sides.

Nadda also narrated his association with Nepal and his visit to the country by road during his student days.

Deuba thanked him for the invitation. He also thanked India for the evacuation of Nepalese students from war-hit Ukraine.

He said the coalition government in his country is running well, adding that the BJP's experience in running coalition governments is an example for him.

The Nepalese prime minister endorsed Nadda's suggestion for regular dialogue between the two parties at every level, the statement said.