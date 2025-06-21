Net tax collection dipped, over 58% jump in refunds: Govt data

Gross direct tax collection in 2025-26 (as on June 19) saw little less than 5% annualised growth at over ₹5.45 lakh crore, but net revenue dipped 1.4% to ₹4.59 lakh crore in the same period because of higher refunds, according to government data released on Saturday. According to the official data, corporate tax (CT) refunds jumped by over 67.3% to ₹ 76,832.08 crore in the first three months (up to June 19) of FY26. (Representational image)

Refunds in April 1 to June 19 of FY26 saw over 58% jump to ₹86,385.31 crore as compared to ₹54,660.79 crore in the same period of FY25, mainly because of higher refunds to corporate taxpayers. “Refunds have increased by 58.04% (as on 19.06.2025) compared to corresponding period of last year reflecting better taxpayer services and quicker issuance of refunds,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.

According to the official data, corporate tax (CT) refunds jumped by over 67.3% to ₹76,832.08 crore in the first three months (up to June 19) of FY26 from ₹45,921.22 crore in corresponding period of FY25. Compared to those refunds under non-corporate tax (NCT), which predominantly comprise of individual taxpayers, was significantly low.

Refunds under NCT, earlier called as personal income-tax, saw a single-digit growth 9.44% in April-June (up to June 19) of the current financial year at ₹9,551.11 crore as compared to ₹8,727.28 crore in the same period of previous fiscal year. Apart from income-tax paid by individual taxpayers, NCT includes taxes paid by Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), local authorities and artificial juridical persons.

Gross corporate tax (CT) for the fiscal year 2025-26 increased by 9.45% to ₹2,49,672.09 crore up to June 19 as compared to ₹2,28,109.92 crore in the same period of 2024-25. After refunds of ₹76,832.08 crore, net CT in FY26 (up to June 19) was ₹1,72,840.01 crore, a 5.4% decline compared to ₹1,82,188.70 crore net CT in the same period of FY25.

Gross NCT collection, however, saw marginally less than 1% growth in FY26 (up to June 19) at ₹2,82,262.41 crore as compared to ₹2,79,506.59 crore in the corresponding period of FY25. But due to comparatively lower refunds of ₹9,551.11 crore in the above-mentioned current period, net NCT saw about 1% increase at ₹2,72,711.30 crore compared to ₹2,70,779.31 crore in the same period of FY25.

Advance tax collections during April 1 to June 19 of FY26 registered a growth of 3.87% at ₹1.56 lakh crore, according to the data. While corporate advance tax payments saw a 5.86% increase to ₹1,21,604.48 crore during the period, collections from non-corporate taxpayers declined by 2.68% to ₹33,928.32 crore. Advance tax is paid in four instalments in the middle of June, September, December, and March of the financial year.