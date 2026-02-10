Netflix cites concerns, informs HC about move to change Ghooskhor Pandat title

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Ghooskhor Pandat producer Neeraj Pandey has taken a “conscious decision” to change the film’s name to better reflect its narrative and intent, over-the-top streaming platform Netflix informed the Delhi high court on Tuesday, citing concerns raised over the title. Netflix told the court that the film is a reformative and fictional police drama. (PTI)

Netflix’s lawyer, Rajiv Nayyar, told a bench of Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav that the film is a reformative fictional police drama, and the earlier title led to unintended interruptions that do not align with the film’s content. He added that the film’s principal photography has been completed and it is in the editing stage.

Mahendra Chaturvedi, who moved the court seeking a stay on the film, claimed the title defamed the Brahmin community by linking the word “Pandat” with corruption and bribery.

Additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma submitted that the government was informed of Netflix’s statement and that the producer had confirmed that all promotional material related to the film had been taken down.

The court noted the submission and disposed of the petition after Chaturvedi’s counsel, Vineet Jindal, said that his grievance about the movie’s title was resolved following the decision to change it.

“The court appreciates the stand taken by respondent number 2 and the steps taken by the Union government. In view thereof, nothing more is required to be adjudicated, and the petition stands disposed of. Petitioner’s grievance stands satisfied,” the court said.

A teaser of the film featuring Bajpayee as a corrupt police officer was unveiled this week at a Netflix event in Mumbai, triggering outrage over the pairing of the words “Pandat” (Pandit) and “Ghooskhor” (bribe-taker).

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the registration of a case against the filmmakers even as Pandey issued an apology and withdrew the teaser and promotional material.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati demanded a ban on the film, saying it was distressing that the term “Pandit” was being portrayed negatively in cinema. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad termed the film title unacceptable and an attack on a respected section of Hindu society.