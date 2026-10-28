‘Never even met him’: Woman in Siddaramaiah ‘sting’ video tells Karnataka cops

A woman who featured in a purported sting video targeting Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has told investigators that she never met him and made the recorded statements on the instructions of a group in 2023, police officials said.

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah (@DKShivakumar)

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The Central Crime Branch (CCB), which is probing the case following a complaint by the former chief minister, confirmed that the woman reiterated that she had no personal interaction with him. She also told police that she met Rakesh Shetty, managing director of Power TV, and Kripa Alva, both of whom have been questioned in the case.

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Police registered the case on October 6 based on Siddaramaiah’s complaint, in which he alleged that individuals linked to a YouTube channel fabricated the video to blackmail him and tarnish his political reputation. The case is being investigated by a team led by deputy commissioner of police, crime, Raja Imam Kasim P.

Investigators are yet to retrieve the camera and mobile phones used to record and upload the video. An official said they have obtained the IMEI numbers of the handsets but needed to access the device before the charge sheet could be filed.

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{{^usCountry}} Recovering the devices remains central to investigators seeking to establish who recorded the footage and who uploaded it. “If these devices are not recovered before the charge sheet is filed in court, it could create serious difficulties for the case,” the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recovering the devices remains central to investigators seeking to establish who recorded the footage and who uploaded it. “If these devices are not recovered before the charge sheet is filed in court, it could create serious difficulties for the case,” the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators have also examined the role of Ritesh Pandey, a Delhi-based man who was arrested on charges that he uploaded the video clip on the instructions of someone who was in the social media team of the Janata Dal (Secular). He was subsequently granted bail.

“Based on the information gathered from questioning him and others, we are continuing the investigation. However, the non-recovery of the mobile phone and other crucial devices is proving to be a setback,” the officer said.

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Rakesh Shetty, who secured anticipatory bail on October 23, appeared before the police to record his statement. Alva told investigators she teamed up with Shetty, who told her that he wanted to expose certain people.

Siddaramaiah, the state’s longest-serving chief minister, took over after the Congress won its biggest victory in a generation in Karnataka in 2023. Siddaramaiah’s government remained mired in tensions over the chief minister’s post. In May, he

Siddaramaiah, who stepped down as chief minister in May this year on directions from the Congress leadership to make way for DK Shivakumar, on Tuesday said that he discussed the controversy with the Congress leadership and may meet senior party leader Rahul Gandhi during a visit to New Delhi on November 1.

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“I have already discussed it with (general secretary) K.C. Venugopal,” he told reporters, dismissing the video as a fabrication. “What’s there in the sting operation? It is a false and fabricated story,” he said, reiterating that the police should conduct an impartial investigation.

“The investigation is in progress. It is not a question of being satisfied or dissatisfied. The police are investigating. I insist that the investigation should be carried out fairly,” he said.

Siddaramaiah has maintained that the video was part of an attempt to blackmail him and damage his reputation. The CCB is continuing its investigation into the recording, the people involved and the circulation of the footage.